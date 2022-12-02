Leonardo DiCaprio helps raise $1 million for Sean Penn’s CORE

Auctioning off artwork from Leonardo DiCaprio’s personal collection, Wyclef Jean’s guitar and a trip to Rio for a private concert with singer Anitta helped Sean Penn’s disaster relief organization, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), raise over $1 million in just a few hours on Wednesday night in Miami.

Held at Soho House Beach and timed to the annual Art Week, which blankets the city with celebrities, socialites, art collectors and their major spending power, DiCaprio, Jared Leto, Soleil Moon Frye, Nyle DiMarco, The Webster’s Laure Heriard Dubreuil and Aaron Young, Patricia Velasquez, Diplo, Rande Gerber and many more, all turned up to support the boots-on-the-ground network, founded in 2010, that first responds to crisis around the world.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 30: Garcelle Beauvais attends the CORE Miami: A Special Evening To Benefit CORE’s Vital Disaster Relief Efforts at Soho Beach House on November 30, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images For CORE

Getty Images for the CORE

The spotlight was on relief efforts in Haiti, Ukraine and other countries. Garcelle Beauvais, a Haitian actor and Wyclef Jean were the hosts. Beauvais told the audience how CORE first came to her attention after the earthquake of Haiti in 2010.

“Everyone kept asking how they could help—and then a group and a man showed up. That group was CORE and that man, Sean Penn. I’ll never forget the image,” Sie said. “Plenty of global organizations raise money. With CORE you know where it’s going. It’s going to the people that need it the most. Over a decade later, CORE is still in Haiti. They did not forget my people. This year, they’ve been in Ukraine and neighboring countries providing humanitarian relief to those devastated by the fatalities and war.”

Volodymyr Zilenskyy wrote a thank you video to CORE. “Mister Sean Penn has seen firsthand this evil. I thank CORE and all the participants of their charity for democracy for freedom and life.” Penn gifted Zelenskyy an OSCAR earlier this year to hold onto until victory.

Penn didn’t attend the event, however he left a note which Ann Lee read. She said the actor had already FaceTimed her twice and had major FOMO that he couldn’t be there.

“I have seen a lot of good and bad in the world, but there is nothing I have found worse than apathy,” Penn wrote. “We can all do something, no matter how small. I know this from meeting our global CORE team, who come from the communities under siege in Ukraine in Haiti, Pakistan, Venezuela, Brazil, India. They are former teachers, IT specialists, stay at home mothers, a scrappy group of people who have stepped up to become heroes. And they are changing thousands of lives and communities from the inside out.”

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 30: (L-R) Jared Leto and Soleil Moon Frye attends the CORE Miami: A Special Evening To Benefit CORE’s Vital Disaster Relief Efforts at Soho Beach House on November 30, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Tasos Catopodis/Getty Images For CORE

Getty Images for the CORE

Lee called out the board member “ride or die” Frye, who cried as she recalled two months ago, when she and other CORE team members were crossing the Polish border to Ukraine in order to view the organization’s work, sadly recollected. “It is such a juxtaposition [with] this joyous, beautiful room [tonight],” Frye stated.

DiCaprio contributed an art piece by Harmony Korine to the auction. It sold for $60,000. 35,000. A private magician show featuring David Blaine sold for $35,000.

DiCaprio kept his profile low and sat down in the middle the room, wearing a black baseballcap. Leto took photos of David Grutman and Isa with his handheld camera. Rande Gerber sat alongside Desiree Gruber. Diplo was the host, and Mia Moretti DJed during cocktail hour.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 30: Nyle DiMarco attends the CORE Miami: A Special Evening To Benefit CORE’s Vital Disaster Relief Efforts at Soho Beach House on November 30, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images For CORE

Getty Images for the CORE

JWP, an event production company, has made this intimate evening a popular choice for the relaxed vibe and 200-person capacity. Art Week has its fair share of vanity, commerce and excess. But it balances out by having charitable aspects. On Nov. 28, Alexander McQueen’s Sarabande Foundation, held a fundraiser at The Standard. Art Basel is celebrating its 20th anniversary. This international art fair springboarded Miami Art Week and continues until December 4.