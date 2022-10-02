Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Seen Out During Paris Fashion Week

Parisian rendezvous

Rumored couple, despite trying to keep their profile low, Leonardo DiCaprioAnd Gigi Hadi appear to be hanging during Paris Fashion Week.

Fresh off her runway appearance in the Messika fashion show, the supermodel was photographed returning to her hotel, the Royal Monceau on Sept. 29. That same night, the Oscar-winning actor—who split from longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone over the summer—was also photographed leaving the same luxury hotel before hitting a Paris nightclub.

Just two weeks earlier, the duo sparked romance rumors when they were They were seen togetherNew York City. As the Daily Mail reported, Gigi, 27, and Leo, 47, stepped out for an event at Casa Cipriani during New York Fashion Week. Photos captured the duo leaning in close to each other as they tried to chat in the midst of the busy party.

While the two have yet to publicly address their relationship status, a source recently told E! News from the stars.