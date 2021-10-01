Lenny Kravitz Showed Off His Abs And Even Channing Tatum And Dwayne Johnson Can’t Believe It

Celebrities are well-known for their talent and beauty, which is why so many people love celebrities. A lot of public figures are well-known for their muscular physiques, particularly Channing Tatum and other heartthrobs. Lenny Kravitz (singer-actor) recently shared an interview. Photo of his abs Tatum and the rest of the world couldn’t believe how well defined they were.

Channing Tatum’s muscular physique has been a hallmark of his career. He used it all to work on projects such as Magic Mike. Tatum’s been sharing his fitness journey lately, and lately freaked out like the rest of us when Lenny Kravitz showed just how ripped his abs are. You can see the Hunger Games icon ’s post below,

Well, it’s safe to say that Lenny Kravitz has been doing some crunches over the past year. Because he’s got some washboard abs, and a number of celebrities are sounding off in the comments section, including Channing Tatum. But You can’t blame them What is the best way to get started?

The above image comes to us from Lenny Kravitz’ personal Instagram account. In it he’s hyping up some upcoming music, and reveals he’s been doing some all-nighters at the studio. Although he was trying to convey a message about his music in this post, the conversation has centered on his ripped torso. Channing Tatum was also among those who responded to the post with

Good god man! What are you eating or what’s in the water or the genes. It’s not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?

Channing Tatum asked this fair question. Because while he’s share what it was like getting back into shape Before filming The Lost City of D, he’s curious to know Lenny Kravitz’ secret to those abs. Are these just killer genes or are there secrets to getting that look at 57?

Of course, Channing Tatum wasn’t the only ultra-jacked celebrity to respond to Lenny Kravitz’ viral thirst trap. Dwayne knows a few things about Channing Tatum. Personal fitness He seemed to be impressed with the condition that Lenny Kravitz is able to maintain. His reply was brief and sweet.

My brotha. Inspiring. #ohana

It looks like Lenny Kravitz will continue to make headlines, as he’s got a whopping 3 albums coming down the line. And while he’s currently going viral for going shirtless, now is also the time of year where images of Kravitz in a giant scarf tend to circulate around the internet. He’s an icon for everything.