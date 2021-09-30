Lena Dunham marries Luis Felber; Taylor Swift a bridesmaid

Lena Dunham is now a married woman, and she had her “Girls” by her side.

The creator/star of the HBO series, 35, tied the knot with musician Luis Felber, 35, over the weekend following a whirlwind romance, Dunham announced on Instagram Wednesday.

“9*25*21 – and that’s when she became the nanny,” she captioned a wedding photo.

Dunham and Felber first met in January through “a series of friends machinations,” she told Vogue. Although it’s not clear when they got engaged, Dunham said they planned their London nuptials in only a month: “So we just cut the 10 years down to 10 hours. And then we took a month to get married instead of waiting six months or a year.”

Felber added: “We just wanted to get on with it, to live the rest of our lives together, in love.”

The filmmaker wore three custom wedding gowns from Christopher Kane during their wedding at the bohemian Union Club, a members-only club in Soho, London. Felber opted for a blue suede suit designed by Emily Bode.

“I want to relive this day for the rest of my life!” She told the magazine.

The newlyweds’ “Love Story” included eight bridesmaids, including Taylor Swift and Tommy Dorfman, who were also dressed in “Swinging Sixties, silver pleated, go-go girl energy” dresses designed by Christopher Kane.

“My girlfriends have had to deal with a lot of not-so-happy things with me in our adulthood, so to be able to celebrate something joyful and use it as an excuse to be together was very special,” Vogue interviewed Dunham.

Dunham said about 60 people attended the ceremony, all of whom were required to take two lateral flow COVID-19 tests and present proof of vaccination: “I’m immune compromised, so I take COVID restrictions really seriously.”

In July 2020, Dunham revealed she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-March. Dunham said she was experiencing long haul symptoms, including “unceasing” migraines, “clinical adrenal insufficiency” after her pituitary gland nearly shut down, and had been prescribed a “immune-modulator drug” to combat flared arthritis.

Dunham also battles the chronic illness Ehlers-Danlos syndrome after being diagnosed in 2019. Felber told Vogue that her chronic illness led to their whirlwind engagement.

“Well, you were not feeling well, and I asked to visit you in the hospital, and I stayed longer than I was supposed to stay,” Felber told the publication. “And I just thought, that left me with a funny feeling seeing you not feeling well. And then the next day when you got back, we were in bed, and I said, ‘I just I don’t ever want you to go through that on your own again.’ And you said, ‘Oh, I want to marry you someday.’ And I said, ‘Why don’t we make that someday, soon day?’ “

