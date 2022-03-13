Leigh Wood knocks Michael Conlan out of the Boxing Ring

Get the Insider app You can choose from a personalized feed, summary mode or ad-free experience. Download the app Close icon A pair of crossed lines form an X. This indicates that you can close an interaction or dismiss a notification.

Saturday saw chaos at an English boxing event.

After recovering from an early knockdown, Leigh Wood knocked Michael Conlan off the ring.

Conlan was then taken to hospital and was eventually lifted from the arena. He regained consciousness en route.

Saturday was thrilling, unexpected, and shocking for many, even boxers.

Leigh Wood won a spectacular first round knockdown against Michael Conlan, an Irishman who boxed with authority for much of the fight.

Wood rallied in Nottingham, England in front of his fans to win Conlan. First, a knockdown in a final second of the 11th followed by a shock knockout 12th.

Conlan looked out of sorts before he fell to the floor. When he finally collapsed, Conlan exited the ring.

Conlan fell from the ropes upside down and looked like he might have banged his forehead on the hard floor.

It was an awful injury to sustain while already experiencing the knockout effects.

Eddie Hearn (boxing promoter), is the chairman of Matchroom Sport. “the most dramatic fight”He “ever witnessed.”

Here’s a video of the knockdown in round one.

Conlan was already 10-8 ahead when he scored the knockdown early in round 1.

Compubox data provided to Insider showed that Wood was outpunked by him three times in the second round.

Wood was outclassed in the third, fourth and fifth rounds.

The fight was a close one. Momentum only started to shift in the second half. Wood, who was clearly behind on the scorecards in the fight, needed something to win.

However, it is unlikely that anyone could have foreseen the terrible chaos to come.

Watch Wood score his 11th Round knockdown right now:

Wood was victorious in the first round knockdown and fought back against an attack that could have killed lesser opponents.

The 12th round began with a lit bonfire, and he looked to end the show.

Conlan was hit with a punch by Conlan moments later.

Conlan was left cold. Conlan was unconscious before he reached the deck.

As he fell backwards, he disappeared from the ropes. He was now upside down with his legs up in the air and probably had his head firmly on the floor outside of his ring.





Michael Conlan is knocked out by Leigh Wood.



Photo by Getty Images











Michael Conlan punched from the ring.



Photo by Getty Images







Combat sports often deliver drama. However, this seemed like something entirely different.

The ring announcer was heard asking for the crowd’s help to move Conlan from the arena to a stretcher.

Wood was taken to hospital after he was declared the victor by knockout.

Frank Smith, CEO of Matchroom, stated: “Michael Conlan arrived at hospital, conscious and stable.”

Wood’s win increased his pro-boxing record to 26 wins (16 knockouts), against two losses.