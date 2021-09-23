Leigh Griffiths forced to apologise after kicking burning flare into crowd of away fans

By Brandon Pitt
Leigh Griffiths has apologised after kicking a smoke bomb into the stands during Dundee’s 2-0 home loss in the BetFred Cup to St Johnstone.

Griffiths, who joined Dundee last month on a season-long loan agreement with Celtic, has already caused controversy.

A flare landed on the pitch during Wednesday night’s quarter-final clash before the striker decided to kick it back into the crowd, triggering an investigation from Police Scotland – though they say no injuries or complaints were reported at the time.

And after causing huge controversy, Griffiths has issued an apology, calling the incident “regrettable” alongside an official statement provided by the club.

The statement read: “Dundee Football Club and Leigh Griffiths would like to address a regrettable incident which occurred during last night’s Premier Sports Cup tie with St. Johnstone at the Kilmac Stadium.

“Following the opening goal a smoke generator, amongst other items, was thrown onto the park by the visiting supporters.

“This pyrotechnic ended up back in the stand as Leigh kicked it to remove it from the field of play.

“This situation will not be discussed further by the club.



Dundee's Leigh Griffiths kicks a blue smoke bomb thrown on by St Johnstone fans during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match between Dundee and St Johnstone at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, on September 22, 2021, in Dundee, Scotland.
Dundee’s Leigh Griffiths kicked a blue smoke bomb towards St Johnstone fans

Meanwhile, Griffiths said: “It was regrettable that the pyrotechnic ended up back in the stand as my intention was just to remove it from the pitch.

“Having just lost a goal I was eager to get the match restarted as quickly as possible and I would like to apologise for any distress caused by this action.”

