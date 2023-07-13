Leigh Francis, the actor who plays Keith Lemon with Jill Carter in rare appearances.

LEIGH France, who stars in Celebrity Juice under the alter ego Keith Lemon has been seen out with Jill Carter, his wife.

They were both dressed up to the hilt to attend an upscale celebrity launch earlier in London.

3 Leigh Francis, aka Keith Lemon, and Jill Carter had a great time together. Credit: Getty

3 Couple poses for photographs holding hands Credit: Getty

Leigh, Jill and Jill went to the YRDS Creative Talent Marketing Agency Launch VIP Event held at French Restaurant Louie.

Former JLS stars Marvin Humes and Natalie Pinkham (45), Sky Sports Presenter, joined the longtime couple.

Leigh wore an outfit in which he was dressed to his exuberant best. A sandy suit with white pear dots, bright red vest, and trademark large hat.

Jill looked gorgeous in a black off-the shoulder ruffle gown, with her hair in a stylish knot. She also added a necklace and a long dark bob.

Beauty therapist wore a perfectly made up face with a soft blush, smokey eyes and flawless makeup.

They prefer to be low-key and spend time with Matilda, their daughter, and Dolly, instead.

Leigh said in the past that he rarely appeared as himself. He preferred to appear as Keith. However, he did show up at a awards party with Jill as Leigh.

He told Central Recorder: “I promised her Keith wouldn’t be there so we could just have a bit of time on our own being normal.

“You’ll know it’s not Keith if you see my hair in a bun.”

But, he added, “I won’t do it again.” It’s not who I want to be – it’s Keith.

Everyone goes weird when I’m alone.

Avid, the Big Brother-obsessed character of Avid Merrion who appeared also in Bo Selecta and other cult shows, was a success for the comedian.

Once the series ended he made Keith Lemon, another character from the show, a star thanks to the popularity of the quiz Celebrity Juice.

From 2008, until the final episode of December 2012, this show has been a great success.