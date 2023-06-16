Leigh Anne Pinnock of Little Mix goes strapless and braless ahead solo release

Leigh Anne Pinnock of LITTLE MIX looked amazing as she headed to her debut with Andre Gray, before last night’s solo performance.

After midnight, the first song by popstar Don’t Say Love soared straight to No. 1 on iTunes.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was spotted with Andre Gray before her debut solo single's release.

Little Mix's singer was stunning in denim and thigh-high boots.

Hours before it hit streaming sites the former Little Mix star, 31, headed to posh restaurant Ours in West London with her other half.

A short denim dress, made of jeans reconstructed and a belted leather around her chest, was stunning.

A pair of sexy leather thigh high boots completed her look.

Andre was equally cool with faded jeans and a shirt that featured a graffiti print.

Leigh Anne signed a lucrative solo deal last year with Warner Music.

The company snapped her up before Little Mix even announced its hiatus. She had made it very clear that she wanted to pursue a solo music career.

Ellie Goulding & Lana Del Rey have also achieved success with their No1 albums.

A source said: “Leigh-Anne’s debut is just around the corner. Her talent, as well as her hard work ethic, is indisputable.

“She’s locked in rehearsals now to perfect her moves and to make sure the video is everything and more for her fans.”

Central Recorder revealed last week she had flown out to Istanbul with her team to rehearse and shoot a big budget video for her debut solo single.

The video has been choreographed by King O’Holi, who previously worked with Leigh-Anne on Little Mix’s hit video for Sweet Melody, which propelled the track to No1.

In the biggest hint yet that Leigh-Anne won’t stray far from the Little Mix blueprint, she was joined by London-based dancer Joy Duckrell who has been friends with Leigh-Anne since working with the group in 2020.

Shout out to My Ex is currently in rehearsals. Multiple top executives from her management company TaP are also present, keeping a watchful eye on her progress.