Lego launches The Office epic set with 15 minifigures

The Office fans will finally be able to get their hands on the October 1st Lego set. The Office Lego set includes over 1,000 pieces and 15 mini-figures. The Office Lego Set is available at a discounted price.

The Office Lego set has a unique feature that allows fans to recreate their favorite scenes by simply placing specific characters and sets inside the box. Learn more in the story.

Where can I buy The Office Lego set?

The Office set is now available for purchase starting October 1, via the official website. Learn more You can find the complete set here. Fans can check availability at the Lego store near them, in addition to online shopping.

Check to see if the Lego set is available in your nearest store Here.

The Office Lego Set Price

The complete Lego set is $119.99, which is quite affordable considering it contains 1,164 pieces and 15 miniature figures. For comparison, the Lego Marvel’s Black Panther set costs as much as $349.99.

Fans are nostalgic for the Office Lego set

Fans are reliving their childhood watching The Office with the Dunder Mifflin Scranton Brunch Construction office set. The Lego set can even recreate scenes from the show, making it a great activity to do with your friends.

Dwight Schrute (Michael Scott), Pam Beesly, Jim Halpert and Angela (Kelly with her happy birthday, Kelly cake, Ryan), Oscar, Kevin, Phyllis Stanley, Meredith and Toby Flenderson are just a few of the figures in the set.

The 3D Lego set features the OG Dunder Mifflin logo on the hallway. This is a nice addition to make it more real. Fans can view all scenes from the show at the back of this set.

Lego Office: A fan Comment: “A nostalgic (and hilarious) visit to “The Office” via Lego!”

You can see a detailed review of this Lego set here.

