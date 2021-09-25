Legendary midfielder Xavi is “preparing and training” for Barcelona job as Joan Laporta fails to back Ronald Koeman again

Ronald Koeman’s position at Barcelona is coming under increasing scrutiny after Granada held them, with legendary midfielder Xavi one of the favorites to replace him.

Xavi is already “preparing and training to coach Barcelona,” according to his former midfield partner Andres Iniesta.

The Blaugrana’s miserable start to the season continued on Monday night, as Koeman’s side was held 1-1 by Granada.

Xavi, who manages Al Sadd in Qatar at the moment, is being rumored to be the man who could take over the Dutchman’s duties.

And Iniesta believes his old colleague is more than ready to take the mantle and has been hoping for the opportunity.

Asked if Xavi would be ready for the role, he told SPORT: “I think so, yes if you ask me if I imagine Xavi on the Barca bench.

“Above all, because he’s been preparing and training to coach Barca. He has the confidence to take on this challenge.”

As for a reunion between the pair, Iniesta is unsure whether he sees his future in the dugout.

He continued: “There are days you think you want to coach, others no, I don’t know. Playing right now, it’s hard to visualize anything else.

“It’s true that I have to think about (coaching) and see what the possibilities are. What I would like to do, and I think I will, is get my badges.”

Barca president Joan Laporta has issued yet another message to supporters, his third in a week, asking for calm but refusing to outright back the under-fire Koeman.

“Hello, Barcelona fans. I ask you to keep supporting our team,” Laporta’s message began. “The team needs you, and [they are] thankful to you. You know we are experiencing a difficult time, and these are the moments when you need to stand by us.

“This week, a Barcelona delegation is going to the Palos de la Frontera to a supporters’ club event, which coincides with the match in Cadiz.

“In Cadiz, you can be sure that the team will try to win. While I don’t know what the future holds, I can assure you that we will continue to support our team in the match against Levante. It is vital for the team.

“And try to remain calm, we know what needs to be done, and we will sort it.

“We are grateful, and we urge you to come to Barcelona!