Legal Prostitution Story ‘Madame Mom’TV adaptation with XYZ

EXCLUSIVEXYZ Films and Tavake, the Auckland-based producer of series The PanthersThey have been granted adaptation rights to unpublished memoirs Madame Mom by Antonia Murphy, the author the Huffington Post article I’m an Ethical Pimp.

Murphy, author of Dirty Chick: The Adventures of an Unusual Farmer published by Penguin Random House, moved from the U.S. to New Zealand, where sex work is decriminalized, and in 2016 founded an escort agency built on a philosophy of protecting women’s legal rights, emotional well-being, and financial independence.

Shoshana McCallum won an International Emmy Award for NZ Series Dramaty. Inside, and Harry McNaughton (The Pact) writing. It is Tavake. XYZ’s first series collaboration.

Tom Hern (Shadow in the Cloud, The Dark Horse), Halaifonua Finau (The Panthers) and Crystal Vaega (The PanthersTavake executive-producing team (() includes Marci Wiseman, Nick Spicer, and Marci Wilseman). XYZ. Eric Carlson and Susan Carlson also serve as executive producers. Murphy serves as a consultant producer.

XYZ features, which specializes on genre fare, recently added a slate of TV projects including documentary series and adaptations of its own feature IP, often working alongside former Blumhouse TV Co-President Marci Wiseman.

“A human rights-based escort agency is a radical concept, and for years people were shocked and scared by what we were doing,”Murphy said. “But the culture has changed in the past few years. People want honesty. I’m so thrilled to finally be able to tell our story.”

“As producers, we’re always on the hunt for exceptional human beings with unique stories to tell. Antonia is most certainly one of those people,”Hern spoke out.

“We’re excited by the prospect of taking audiences into the thick of the legal sex work industry with humor, humanity and lots of heart,”Vaega was added

“Madame Mom promises to be a wry, dark comedy looking at motherhood, feminism, and the controversial topic of legal prostitution through an entirely unique lens. Combining the edge of shows like Weeds and Shameless, and the indie spirit of Red Rocket, we couldn’t resist bringing this project to life,”Wiseman, Spicer.

Murphy is represented by Alice Tasman at Jean V. Naggar Literary Agency and UTA.