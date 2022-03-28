Legacies is Organizing A Full-Blown Mikaelson & Originals Stars Reunion

Legacies Julie Plec’s life is held together by this thread Vampire Diaries And The OriginalsThe CW has kept the shared universe intact and the spinoff series continues to thrive on the network. Its connective tissue is a testament to its strength. Legacies has occasionally brought in cast members from the other two series, much to fans’ delight, and following Claire Holt’s return as Rebekah Mikaelson earlier this season, the series is getting an even bigger Mikaelson family reunion!

Charles Michael Davis and Nathaniel Buzolic have been invited to join their former colleaguesOriginals Claire Holt and Riley Voelkel will star in an upcoming episode Legacies. According to, the episode will air on April 14. EWHope will appear in this video. “seeing”Rebekah as Freya, Marcel, Kol and Kol “continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity,”The official episode synopsis.

It will be interesting to see how the four of them interact with Hope, since it sounds like she won’t actually be meeting with them, but rather hallucinating them. Rebekah tried to help her niece earlier in the season, but she might have more success if she has three people around her, regardless if they are physical or not.

This is the first time Davis and Buzolic will appear on LegaciesThis is a huge win for everyone involved. Holt will return for the second time, having appeared first in Season 4’s premiere. Voelkel is back for the third time Starz has been a constant source of entertainment for Cathy, HightownNBC’s Chicago Med.

With Legacies This series is not a spinoff. TVD And Originals Stars are guests stars . Last year, the series featured a musical episode in a similar vein to Supernatural‘s self-referential musical, Based on the events of the day, The Vampire Diaries. The installment contained a Candice King surprises us with surprise appearance Caroline Forbes was recast as a voiceover in a letter written to Lizzie.

On the other hand, there have been guest appearances. Legacies, and while this upcoming one likely won’t be the last. One TVD And Originals Alum that We would love to see you! on the supernatural drama is Sebastian Roché, who portrayed Mikael. The actor expressed interest in returning, but that was not the end of it. Legacies boss Julie Plec.

What is Hope doing now to make it possible for her to visit her family? a recent development The show might prove that this is not the case. “hope”She and her humanity are completely lost. She turned it off at the start of the season following Landon’s death and after multiple failed attempts, it looked like she was gone for good. Tri-brids have been having a hard time With her humanity and feelings, her family can help her to see the good in her.

It’s unknown whether Charles Michael Davis, Nathaniel Buzolic, Claire Holt, and Riley Voelkel will return after the upcoming episode but it isn’t out of the question. We hope that Hope will be able hear their characters, but it appears like Hope’s spiraling could be the beginning of something greater.

Don't miss the Mikaelson family reunion on the April 14 episode of Legacies!