LeBron James Reveals He And His Family Are Vaccinated Against Covid

LeBron James today revealed for the first time unequivocally that he has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“I was skeptic[al] at first,” said James, “but I did my research.” The Lakers superstar said he decided it was the best decision “for my family and for my friends, that’s why I decided to do it.”

Throughout the past year, James has been evasive about his vaccination status. But now some cities — such as Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco — have vaccination requirements for indoor “mega events,” which include NBA games.

San Francisco requires that anyone 12 years and older attending indoor events with over 1,000 people has proof of vaccination. This includes games at Chase Center (home of the Warriors).

The NBA denied Golden State swingman Andrew Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption to vaccination. That means he may not be able to practice or play in his team’s home games this year unless he meets San Francisco’s strict requirements for inoculation at indoor events.

James and Lakers officials have stated that they expect their roster will be fully vaccinated by opening day.

“We’re excited we gave ourselves another opportunity to be available for each other,” James said that being available for his teammates was an important part his job as leader.

James’ former Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving, who now plays for the Brooklyn Nets, is one of the most prominent players who have not revealed their vaccination status, but Irving was not at the Nets media day this week. Later, he declined to share his vaccination status with reporters. He repeatedly requested that reporters who brought up the topic respect his privacy.

New York City requires indoor pro athletes to provide proof of at least one vaccination.

The Lakers leader when the subject of players who aren’t vaccinated was broached said, “That’s a personal decision.”

He was then pressed as to whether Covid vaccinations were an important enough social issue to speak out about, as he has on other topics, such as racism. James claimed that vaccination didn’t address those social issues which he has raised. “Someone’s body” He said that it was their decision.