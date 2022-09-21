Learn if Gabby and Rachel got engaged on The Bachelorette

In front of a live studio audience, Rachel revealed to host Jesse Palmer that as The BacheloretteTino and she began to have problems, which eventually led to Tino cheating on her, she claimed.

Rachel explained that she eventually confronted Tino—while the cameras were rolling!

After Rachel got a pep-talk from Gabby’s, Tino arrived holding a journal. “So, I messed up,”He said. “I kissed another girl, but the second I did, I knew I belonged with you.”

Tino revealed that he had kissed Rachel, a girl he was acquainted with before the show. Tino began to take notes from his journal and track the time they were together.

After the couple went around and round, Tino accused Rachel of refusing to go to therapy. Rachel denied this accusation. Tino complained to a producer during a conversation. “This is nothing more than making me look bad. This is totally crucifying me.”

Tino started crying and said: “Just tell her to break up with me. Let me out.”

Tino was able to return inside the house and tell Rachel. “I totally get the emotional betrayal, but I just didn’t want to pile on you.”

Tino left his house for another heated conversation. He then unbuttoned the shirt in Rachel’s back yard. He eventually came back inside—with his shirt re-buttoned—and, mercifully, it all came to an end.

Tino was told by Rachel that Rachel was done. He returned his ring and Rachel left.

Rachel was left alone in her house and began to wonder what Rachel thought. “Am I crazy or did that just happen?”

Rachel, it’s a question we are all asking ourselves.

Tino returned to the studio for one last conversation with Rachel. It was as exhausting as the ones just before it. However,The BacheloretteJesse claimed that Rachel had asked for a chat with him.

Aven, Rachel’s breakup in part one, walked out.

“Would you want to get out of here and catch up?”Rachel answered him with a smile and a wink. “I would love nothing more.”

We love happy endings!