LeAnn Rimes new album ‘god’s work’ releasing this September

This year finds LeAnn Rimes in full swing celebrating her 25th career anniversary. Now there’s a new album coming.

On Friday, the “I Need You” singer announced marking the momentous occasion by naming September 16 as the release date for her 19th studio album, “god’s work.”

“For me, ‘god’s work’ was all about a journey of reclamation, where humanity meets spirit,” Rimes said in a press release. She intentionally chose an all-lowercase album title and track listing and defended the choice. “If we’re arguing about why the ‘g’ is or isn’t capitalized, we’re missing the whole point. It’s so important for us to focus on the messages, rather than the nuances.”

The album features collaborations with various artists, including Mickey Guyton, Ziggy Marley, Aloe Blacc, Ben Harper, Ledisi, Sheila E., Robert Randolph, and more. Also, Rimes paired with her frequent collaborator Darrell Brown as a producer and songwriter for the recording.

The three-year recording process was described by the artist as requiring “(digging) into the duality of life,” which saw her “(need) to be at the place I am in my life now in order to release this record wholeheartedly. It’s so empowering that I am finally there.”

Rimes shared a sneak peek of what to expect in a video to Instagram Friday. “This collection of songs is beyond special to me and we have carefully curated every step of this process, like never before,” she captioned the post. “I can’t wait for this new music to be in your speakers and more importantly, your hearts.”

“god’s work” is available for pre-order. Upon purchase, fans will be granted access to “throw my arms around the world” and “i do (Aloe Blacc and LeAnn Rimes duet),” as well as the new track “how much a heart can hold.”

Rimes will also celebrate her 25th career anniversary by headlining an episode of CMT Crossroads featuring an all-female lineup, including Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and Brandy Clark, commemorating Rimes’ career by recognizing the path she blazed forward for women in all genres. The special will air April 14 on CMT.

The release of her “god’s work” album will coincide with a nationwide tour, “the story…so far,” this summer.

“god’s work” track listing