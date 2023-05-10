Leah Messer, a teen mom from California shares a new video showing her sister Victoria wearing a hot pink mini dress just months after she gave birth to twins.

Leah Messer, a TEEN mom from California shared an image of her sister Victoria wearing a pink minidress on YouTube just months after giving birth to twins.

MTV shared an Instagram video of her with her brother as they dressed up for a local charity dance event.

5 Leah Messer, Teen Mom’s star and Victoria Messer, her younger sister dress up to go out for the night. /leahmesser

5 Victoria Messer, who had twins just six months ago, holds a peace-sign as she arrives at an event wearing a bright pink minidress. /leahmesser

Victoria made a peace signal to the camera when she wore a hot-pink silk minidress with long sleeves, a V-neckline and a deep neckline.

The look was finished with some silver jewelry, a matching black clutch and a simple pair of heels.

Leah’s outfit consisted of a white high-neck feather dress, which she paired with pearl earrings.

Leah also posted an image of Leah and her husband Royer Rodriquez, who looked dapper in all-black with a iridescent top blazer.

Leah wrote in her caption: “We had a blast with family and friends celebrating all of the dancers at Charleston’s Dancing With The Stars season event!”

The MTV star continued, “Congratulations to all those who dedicated themselves to this great cause. You have helped support the local community!” “Congratulations to everyone who put in the dedication and hard work to raise funds for such a great cause and help support our local community!”

Although Victoria and Royer have children at home, they seemed to enjoy their night on the town.

TWIN THEREFOR, DONE THAT

In November 2022, the Teen Mom actress gave birth to two babies: a girl and a boy.

Entertainment: Most Read Articles

The adorable picture she shared is a great example of this. Video The twins were born on the same day as her almost 10,000 followers. Instagram And revealed their names.

Cayde Ezra was born with a weight of 5lbs 15oz and grew to 17.5 inches.

Caydia Rodriguez weighed in at 5lbs, 1oz. and was measured to be 18.5inches.

Victoria captioned the photo: “Let’s begin the adventure!”

Expanding Family

Her twins, born in February of this year, are her second and third children with husband Royer Rodriquez.

Cai is the 2-year-old boy of Royer and She. They met while on holiday in Costa Rica.

After the West Virginia native returned to Costa Rica, he proposed to her after she introduced him to their son.

As for Leah, the MTV star recently split up with her fiancé Jaylan Mobley after nearly one year together.

Leah Simms is the mother to Ali, 13 and Aleeah.

MTV’s star, Jeremy Calvert is the father of Addie Calvert (10), with their second marriage.

5 Leah Messer of Teen Mom had an enjoyable night with Victoria Messer (and her husband Royer) and their sister. @victoriaaa233

5 Victoria Messer attended local charity events in a hot-pink mini-dress soon after having twins Credit: Flash forward Photographers