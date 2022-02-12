Lead Pipe Removal Is an ‘Equity Issue,’ Harris Says

It’s hurting our babies. Over half of the children of our nation who are under the age of 6 are at risk on this issue. It is well-documented, and at this point without debate, what this does in terms of impeding the God-given capacity of our children to learn and to thrive. It is a public health issue. It is an equity issue. It is an issue of education. It is an issue of whether we are willing to invest in our future, in terms of investing in our communities. All that is what is present on this topic. The solution is evident, and so the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Biden-Harris Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan is about using this as a model of what we will do around the country.