Lead Pipe Removal Is an ‘Equity Issue,’ Harris Says

Lead Pipe Removal Is an ‘Equity Issue,’ Harris Says
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

new video loaded: Lead Pipe Removal Is an ‘Equity Issue,’ Harris Says

transcript

transcript

Lead Pipe Removal Is an ‘Equity Issue,’ Harris Says

Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted Newark’s removal of roughly 23,000 lead pipes in nearly three years, saying that the city’s progress could provide a road map for communities across the United States.

It’s hurting our babies. Over half of the children of our nation who are under the age of 6 are at risk on this issue. It is well-documented, and at this point without debate, what this does in terms of impeding the God-given capacity of our children to learn and to thrive. It is a public health issue. It is an equity issue. It is an issue of education. It is an issue of whether we are willing to invest in our future, in terms of investing in our communities. All that is what is present on this topic. The solution is evident, and so the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Biden-Harris Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan is about using this as a model of what we will do around the country.

Recent episodes in U.S.

Latest News

Previous article‘This Is Us’ Creator On Kate & Toby’s Pending Divorce, Upcoming Flashforwards & Potential Future Reunion Movie – TCA

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact