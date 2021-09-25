Lawrence Okolie: ‘David Haye was my idol and I want to unify division like him’

Lawrence Okolie had pictures of David Haye up on his wall as a kid – now he wants to surpass him as Britain’s greatest cruiserweight.

The WBO champion is ambitious and wants to be the best in the division, alongside Oleksandr Uzyk and Evander Holyfield.

Unbeaten Okolie, aged 28, will defend his WBO crown against Dilan Prsovic in the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight duel against Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Okolie is determined to unify the division in order to wrap himself with belts like Haye, former WBA and WBC cruiser king.







(Image: Mark Robinson)



The Shane McGuigan-trained fighter said: “I had pictures of David Haye on my wall as a kid, with all the belts and I want to recreate that picture of myself.

“In the cruiserweight probably the best one has probably been David Haye as he unified three out of four belts and then went up to heavyweight to win a world title.

“I want to go down as the best cruiserweight in Britain and when I won the world title at a reasonable age there is an opportunity to do that and undisputed.







(Image: PA)



“Outside of Haye, you would probably say Usyk is the best one, well Usyk, Evander Holyfield and David Haye.

“I want to add myself to the list of the best ever, it would be nice.

“I think it is possible as long as I win this one with a unification or two.

“It’s a couple of years to go down as one of Britain’s best cruiserweights so I have to go make it happen.”

Okolie, like Haye, Usyk and Holyfield, also has ambitions of going up to heavyweight.

First, he will look to fight Ilunga Makabu the WBC cruiserweight champ, Mairis Brriedis, the IBF title holder and Arsen Goulamirian, the WBA title holders.







(Image: MATCHROOM BOXING)



“If the opportunity comes up that I like at heavyweight then I will go up,” the Hackney-born fighter said.

“My walking around weight is quite comfortable, what I go in the ring at as a cruiserweight, I could probably box at that weight as a heavyweight.

“Obviosuly I do want to make my fights efficient. I want to go for unifications while I still feel strong at the weight.”