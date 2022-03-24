Law and Order: SVU’s Noah Benson Actor Tells ‘Awesome BTS Stories’ About Hanging With MariskaHargitay And Ice–T

Law & Order: SVU’s Ryan Buggle, who portrays Captain Olivia Benson’s son Noah, has quite a special and fun relationship with his co-stars. The actor, who is 12 years old, has been playing Noah since 2017. He has grown close with the cast over the years, particularly on-screen mother Mariska Hargitay and IceT.

Ryan Buggle shared all things SVU With Today, and even shared some pretty incredible stories that didn’t even happen on set. Buggle revealed that he has sleepovers with Hargitay’s kids Amaya, Andrew, and August at her house. Buggle’s comments show that actress is as amazing offscreen as she is in person.

I told her I liked yo-yos and she was astounded. ‘OK, great!’We went to the giant toy store. I was literally gifted all of the yo-yos by her. It was amazing.

I will be able to keep going for many years knowing that Mariska Hargitay can be just as cool as Olivia Benson in real life. Buggle also spoke out about her experience playing Nintendo with Ice-T (who portrays Sergeant Odafin). “Fin”As Tutuola waits to film a scene. While it may have been fun for the young actor, his video game skills were not up to par with the rapper’s, admitting he “got crushed.”He said:

I was able to play Nintendo with IceT. It was awesome! It’s probably the best day of my life.

Although we don’t see Ryan Buggle as Noah in too many episodes, it’s nice to know that he still hangs out with his on-screen mom, as well as her right-hand man. It’s possible to create on-screen chemistry between actors if they have a special relationship in real life. This is evident with Buggle, Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T who also have three children. Hopefully we’ll get more of Noah soon, especially following his big coming out episode earlier this year.

Having three kids of her own, it’s not surprising to see that Mariska Hargitay basically treats Buggle like one of her own or that she’s good with children. The actress surprised an 11-year old girl last year by stopping her kidnapping. Hargitay contacted Alyssa Bonal by video chat to surprise her. The NBC series, which heavily involved child kidnappings on NBC, ended on a high.

Season 23 has featured some interesting storylines and has included some returning stars. Demore Barnes, who was a series regular in the past, will appear as a guest actor in an upcoming episode. His role is that of Christian Garland. Jamie Gray Hyder was also absent when the actor, along with Garland, left at Season 23’s beginning. Garland had quit his job before anybody had the opportunity to fire him. SVUHe is bringing him back, and whether this will lead to more episodes. While it’s unknown when we could get Noah Benson again, at least we know that there are sleepovers at Mariska Hargitay’s house.

Watch new episodes Law & Order: SVU Return to NBC on Thursday, April 7th at 9 p.m. EST CinemaBlend’s 2022 spring and winter TV schedule will provide you with more exciting news.