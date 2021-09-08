Law and Order SVU Season 23 Two Ex-Main Cast Members Disappointed Fans!

Hyder confirmed her departure from NBC, even though NBC has not yet announced the planned departures. “with a heavy heart”The actress shared the news in a Facebook post just a few days later. The actress stated, “the decision was made above my pay grade and wouldn’t have been my choice.”Hyder also added “to anyone who felt represented by any part of Kat’s being or mission, please know that you will always have representation in me” And thanked the fandom “for welcoming me with open arms.”She stated that her time on the program has been a blessing. “been an experience I have grown from greatly.”

Hyder and Barnes were both members of Law & Order: SVU They have cast members in Season 21 and then promoted to regulars in the following season. They quickly became fan-favorite cast members, which made news of their impending departures devastating to fans. As DeadlineAfter the news was confirmed by multiple outlets, a report from’s surfaced. Many viewers took to Twitter to express sadness and shock over the departures. Scroll down to see their responses.