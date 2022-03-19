Law and Order: Organized Crime Created a Big SVU Reunion. But it was Bad News for Stabler

Spoilers ahead for March 17th episode of Law & Order: Organized CrimeNBC.

Law & Order: Organized CrimeThe team quickly sent Stabler undercover in Season 2’s third arc. They split their attention between him and the Brotherhood gang headed by Donnelly. Denis Leary Nova and Stabler at the 37th precinct trying to keep their cop identities secret within Marcy Killers. Stabler received some very bad news at the conclusion of “Guns & Roses” on March 17, but there is a bright side… for viewers, anyway. Big SVUReunion is possible OC!

What Stabler Was Discovered In “Guns & Roses”

After Donnelly was killed and Stabler gained more credibility by keeping the illegal gun stash, he teamed with Van Aller, a dirty cop who knew Donnelly’s deadly secrets. Van Aller decided to commit suicide at the end of the hour rather than give Stabler the truth and face the consequences. This brought Donnelly closer to Stabler. Unfortunately for Stabler, this meant that he had to hear a story about his father that completely reshaped everything he believed he knew. Donnelly stated:

Your dad was an interesting story that I grew up with. Your dad and his partner are right? They’re cleaning house, no warrants, and they get ambushed by this hothead kid who’s unarmed, right? So your dad’s partner spooks, shoots the kid. Dead. Dead, right? Now, this is a serious mistake. They have to make it appear that they justification the shooting. Your dad then searches the house for a gun and has his partner shoot Joe in the leg. This makes it look like Joe was defending Joe. You want to talk cojones? Joe Stabler received a Combat Cross because he took that bullet.

Fortunately, Donnelly wasn’t too busy reflecting on Stabler and how they are. “just like our dads”With “loyalty”And “brotherhood” to read the room and see the utter shock and devastation on Stabler’s face. His last scene in the episode was sitting at his desk at the 37th, holding his dad’s Combat Cross and reflecting on what he just learned until his new boss came up to complain about not being able to fire him and returning his gun. Stabler was clearly shaken and will be reunited with his former boss. SVUStar: Dann Florek portrays Donald Cragen.

Cragen Is Essential for Stablers

News Dann Florek will be coming to Organized Crime He actually broke up last week and his reunion with Stabler happens in the same season as he Returned to SVU For a cameo appearance in the 500th episode . The original news revealed that Stabler was going to go to Cragen to get some answers after Donnelly’s stories about his dad don’t line up with what he thought he knew, but it wasn’t until “Guns & Roses”Fans learned how terrible the story was, which drove Stabler to Cragen.

It’s not clear just yet what Cragen has to tell him about Joe Stabler, but it makes sense that Stabler would go to his old boss for answers. Cragen is retired, so he doesn’t have to play politics at the NYPD, and Stabler has no reason not to trust him or the stories from back in the day. Cragen appears in the promo to the next episode.

It looks like Stabler might be visiting Cragen on his personal time rather than in any official capacity, which presumably means that Stabler doesn’t want to sully his dad’s good name without any corroboration of Donnelly’s story that Joe Stabler was dirty. Still, the stakes are very high with the Brotherhood gang operating out of the NYPD, so it’s hard to say for sure what happens next beyond another SVU reunion.

There have been many episodes that featured an SVUMariska Hargitay played Captain Benson in the first installment. If a relationship between her ex-partner and her could work. . Unfortunately, this will mean that fans will have to wait several weeks to see the new design. SVU reunion with Dann Florek’s Cragen has in store, as Organized CrimeAs well as SVUThe original Law & OrderAfter its recent Britney Spears-esque story, it will be taking a break NBC Jusqu’au 7. April