Lauryn Shannon Daughter Ella Efird Gets Cut For The First Time!

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird took her daughter Ella to get her very first cut. The proud mother-of-2 admitted that she was feeling emotional as Ella had her very first haircut. Lauryn was generous enough to share a few photos on Instagram of her daughter while she was getting her hair cut. She also shared a photo of the finished product after Ella’s first haircut was over. In the caption, she expressed how proud she was of Ella’s little girl.

Little Ella Efird recently became a big sister

As fans of the WeTV family know, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon and Joshua Efird welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world back in June. Lauryn hasn’t been super active on Instagram since giving birth to Bentley Jameson. She has shared some pictures of her beautiful baby boy, however. One of these photos featured Ella hugging her brother and being the best big sis ever.

Lauryn shared the photo seven weeks ago of Ella kissing her brother on top. Insta gushed about how stunning the photo was. They were thrilled to see Ella’s bond with her little brother.

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird gets emotional over her first cut

Despite being nearly four years old, Ella has never had her hair cut. Ella and Pumpkin celebrated this milestone together.

Pumpkin explained on her Instagram post: “I finally took her for her first haircut. She was so excited to get her hair done with mommy.”

Emotional by this milestone, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon also admits she’s very proud of her daughter. Proud of watching how she’s changed and the person she’s become. However, she, like many parents, wishes that the time would slow down and that her daughter’s growth would stop so quickly.

In the final photo attached to Lauryn’s Instagram update, fans see Ella with a HUGE smile on her face. She also has a small bump on her forehead. The photos however show that the small cut she had on her forehead existed before she went to get her haircut. The barber took her to the scissors, so there’s no need for you to panic!

Are you surprised to learn this is little Ella's first haircut? What do you think about her new look? And, do you understand Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird getting so emotional about it?