Lauren Conrad & More Stars Support Hairstylist After Brother’s Death

Kristin Ess‘ celebrity clientele is rallying around her following the tragic death of her younger brother.

On Friday, Sept. 24, the acclaimed hairstylist confirmed Nick lost his fight against COVID-19, a heartbreaking conclusion to a story that also included the birth of his first child. Five days ago, Ess said the 32-year-old was placed on a ventilator the same morning his son was born. Nick was unable to see Nick via FaceTime before he was intubated.

“My little brother is gone and my heart feels empty,” Ess wrote on Instagram, adding, “I hate this virus so much. I hate how it’s robbing people of their lives with no pattern and no end in sight. Covid takes no prisoners. This kind, beautiful, hardworking, generous, compassionate man was stolen from me, stolen from his wife, his newborn, his family and his friends. We still had so many memories to make with him.”

She continued, “Nick is a legend who lived lifetimes in his 32 years and I’ll never stop wondering what he could have done in the next 32.⁣”