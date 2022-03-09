Lauren Boebert Fumbles to Diss Joe Biden With Weird Prince John Reference (Video).

Right-wing Colorado congressperson Lauren Boebert made an unintentional attempt to discredit President Joe Biden during a Fox News appearance on Tuesday. She also made a strange reference to “Prince John” that, alas, didn’t really land.

“I don’ know who’s running the federal government these days, uh Joe Biden or Prince John, uh, from, uh uh, uh, uh, Prince John, but they’re taxing us into poverty,” Boebert said while speaking to Fox News’ Jesse Watters. Ok then!

Check out the video clip below.

Our best guess is that she was referring to Prince John, the Robin Hood stock character. John was Richard I’s younger sister (AKA). “Lionheart”He was a king of England in 1189 and left England to join the Third Crusade. John stayed behind where he spent the four years or so Richard was away scheming to get himself recognized as Richard’s successor. He also occasionally got into what amounted to open wars with Richard’s representatives.

Richard returned to England with Richard in 1194, and John was made King five years later. However, he proved to be quite inept and unpopular. A revolt by his barons caused him to sign the landmark Magna Carta documentIn 1215, followed by a civil war which ended in 1216.

Centuries later, Victorian writers added Prince John to the Robin Hood tales as one of the setting’s primary villains, and he remains as such today. Generally, he’s portrayed as a venal schemer taking advantage of Richard’s absence to brutally oppress the people of England via cruel minions like the Sherriff of Nottingham, who of course tax the common folk into poverty. Robin Hood and his merry men oppose him, as they steal the tax money from the wealthy to give it to the poor.

Boebert appears to be suggesting Joe Biden is Prince John. He is the illegitimate pretender who controls the land while he is away. This suggests that Republicans are Robin Hood. Which king is rightful? It is best not to think about this too much until dinner.

Suffice to say, while it’s a reach, the diss might have landed if she hadn’t, apparently, forgotten what she was trying to say halfway through. TV can be stressful. We wish her luck next time. And at least it didn’t flop as badly as her attempt to heckle the State of the Union speech.