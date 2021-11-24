Lauren Boebert challenges wheelchair user to a ‘sprint’ to ‘win’ Kyle Rittenhouse as intern

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) challenged wheelchair-using GOP colleague Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) to a “sprint” – with the winner getting Kyle Rittenhouse as their intern.

The bizarre moment happened during an interview on Newsmax where Boebert publicly celebrated Rittenhouse’s recent acquittal after he was charged for shooting three people, two of them fatally, last summer.

Journalist Aaron Rupar captured a clip from the interview and shared on Twitter, writing: “On Newsmax, Lauren Boebert challenges Madison Cawthorn to a sprint, with the winner getting to have Kyle Rittenhouse as their intern.”

In the clip, Boebart tells host Sebastian Gorka, “Now I do have some colleagues on the Hill who have, just like me, offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship in their office.”

She continued: “And Madison Cawthorn, he said that he would arm wrestle me for this Kyle Rittenhouse internship. But Madison Cawthorn has some pretty big guns, and so I would like to challenge him to a sprint instead.”

Laughing, she quipped: “Let’s make this fair!”

While the Colorado Representative seems to be for the most part joking, laughing at someone’s disability and disadvantages still rubbed many the wrong way online.

“So she thinks he’s in a wheelchair every time they see each other as some kind of prank on her?,” wrote one stunned Twitter user.

Another said: “Is she making fun of him for being in a wheel chair on live TV?”

“She challenges the dude in a wheelchair to a sprint. These are such classy people,” read one tweet.

Responding to a comment that chalked this up to simply a good ole joke between friends, one person said: “These are government officials, not a comedy show. They don’t make quadriplegic jokes. For that reason, there is something wrong with what she said. They make this country a bigger joke every time they open they’re low IQ mouths.”

Others also found the moment resembled when former president Donald Trump himself mocked a disabled person.

Boebert is hardly the first right-winger to not only celebrate but glorify Rittenhouse since the deadly shooting occurred.

Conservatives ranging from former President Donald Trump to Matt Gaetz have shared their support for Rittenhouse.