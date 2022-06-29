Laurel Pecchia Joins Lionsgate as VP, Corporate Communications

Communications executive Laurel Pecchia has joined Lionsgate as VP, Corporate Communications, reporting to EVP Corporate Communications Peter Wilkes, the studio announced on Tuesday.

Pecchia will be responsible for helping with corporate media relations, executive speeches and presentations, employee communications, preparation for Board presentations and earnings calls, and liaison with the publicity teams of Lionsgate’s business units. 

She will also play a key role in communicating the studio’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“Laurel is an exceptionally talented and versatile communications executive with a strong grasp of our business and where it’s heading,” Peter Wilkes, EVP, Corporate Communications, said in a statement.  “She will be a great asset in helping the Company tell its story to our constituencies.”

A graduate of Stanford University with a B.A. in Communications and French, she previously handled corporate and client media relations, wrote executive scripts and press releases and managed internal communications at WME. Prior to that, she handled publicity at CBS Films.

Deadline first reported the news.

