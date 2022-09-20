Laura Poitras Announced as Guest of Honor At Amsterdam Doc Fest IDFA

Laura Poitras (Oscar-winning Director) will be the guest honoree at the 35th International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, which runs November 9-20.

Poitras currently is on a full festival tour with The Beauty And The BloodshedThe Golden Lion in Venice was awarded to ”. It is now a contender for the awards season. The film was screened in Venice and Toronto, with dates for New York City and the BFI London Film Festival.

Poitras, as guest of honor at IDFA will be honored with a retrospective. She has also been granted carte blanche to curate 10 films which have influenced her work or shaped her outlook on the world.

Her Top 10 selections include Steve McQueen’s Hunger, Jafar Panahi and Mojtaba Mirtahmasb’sThis is Not a Film, Frederick Wiseman’s Titicut Follies and Claude Lanzmann’s Shoah.

Poitras will be having on-stage discussions with several of the selected filmmakers as part of the sidebar.

The retrospective section will include all seven Poitras feature films from 2003 and beyond. The Beauty And The Bloodshed; her 2016 portrait of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Risk; Oscar-winning work CitizenFourThis is her first feature. Flag Wars, a cinéma vérité film on the gentrification of a working-class African American neighbourhood.

The festival will also hold a public master talk with Poitras and IDFA’s artistic director Orwa Nyrabia.

Other festival news: IDFA also announced a sidebar entitled “Around Masculinity”You can approach masculinity from many perspectives.

Titles in the line-up will include docs such as Les Blank’s Burden of Dreams the Maysles Brothers’ Meet Marlon Brando, Heddy Honigmann’s Crazy, Pirjo Honkasalo’s The 3 Rooms to Melancholia, Anand Patwardhan’s Father, Son, and Holy War and Alina Rudnitskaya’s Bitch Academy.

The IDFA also announced “Playing Reality” sidebar exploring documentary works employing drama techniques such as Clio Bernard’s The Arbor, Werner Herzog’s Little Dieter Must Fly, Lola Arias’ Theatre of War and Eduardo Coutinho’s Moscow.

Festival organizers also announced that the festival’s new media DocLab strand, which will be held this year under “The Future of Media” was revealed. “Nervous Systems”Explore what it means to live in these changing times with digital art installations, multisensory experiences and motion capture performances.