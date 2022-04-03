Laura Ingraham warns Disney to be wary of Republican Retaliation

Laura Ingraham warns Apple and Disney about possible consequences for speaking out against the GOP. During a segment on “The Ingraham Angle”Fox News host Fox called Friday night the companies “radical”They also suggested that Republicans may retaliate against them should they regain control over Congress.

“When Republicans get back into power, Apple and Disney need to understand one thing: Everything will be on the table, your copyright and trademark protection, your special status within certain states, and even your corporate structure itself,”She said it during the segment. You can watch it here. Watch this videoOr at the bottom. “The antitrust division at Justice needs to begin the process of considering which American companies need to be broken up once and for all, for competition sake and ultimately for the good of consumers who pay the bills.”

Ingraham warned that companies like Apple and Disney need to learn how to keep their feet on the ground instead of diving. “into contentious political issues about which they know nothing”They risk losing a part of their customer base.

“You guys have products and services that 74 million Trump voters — they don’t need to purchase if they don’t want to,”She went on.

Ingraham was specifically referring to both Apple and Disney’s condemnation of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay”as well as their promises of lobbying against the legislation.

She disagreed with the bill’s description. “anti-LGBTQ,”It is not, insisting “pro-child.”

“They’re aimed at protecting little ones from pre-K to third grade,”Before accusing the companies of being sexist, she stated “funding efforts to rob our children of their innocence and subvert the core rights of parents to raise their own cultural and religious values.”

After weeks of controversy, Disney finally spoke out against Florida’s HB 1557 on Monday, right after it was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. It is expected that it will go into effect July 1.

The company stated that the bill would be paid by them. “should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”