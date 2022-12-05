Laura Hamilton takes a stunning Iceland trip as she leaves for a new ITV job

LAURA Hamilton shared a glimpse into her incredible trip to Iceland with ITV.

While filming for TV, she has kept her followers updated through social media.

4 Laura shares her Iceland trip with ITV as she films the series. Credit to INSTAGRAM

4 A video was shared by the star of the show showing her amazing trip Credit to INSTAGRAM

A Place in the Sun hosted wowed her viewers with a video she posted of herself seeing the Northern Lights.

The 40-year old shared the video on Instagram showing how she and her crew traveled to this beautiful country.

It showed the star drinking champagne on the flight and landing into Reykjavík – the capital city of Iceland.

After that, she took a propeller aircraft to another part of the country and started filming.

Laura said it all is part of an exciting new ITV competition called “Jingle Jackpot”.

“What an amazing start to my Icelandic Adventure with @itv we have even been lucky enough to see the northern lights,” She said.

“It is a magical winter wonderland here, and I’ll be live on @thismorning and @loosewomen from tomorrow [Monday], launching their ‘Jingle Jackpot’ competition and showing you some of the amazing things you can see and do here.”

Other TV actors shared their envy of the trip in the comments section below Laura’s post.

“Wow! It looks amazing- you saw the northern lights-so jealous,” Laura Tobin was the Good Morning Britain Presenter.

Lucy Alexander from Homes Under the Hammer stated: “Can’t wait to hear.”

Laura revealed recently that she still has friendship with her ex after the couple split after a decade-long marriage.

She and husband Alex Goward, an insurance broker, moved out of their family home earlier this year.

Their son, Rocco is eight years old, and their daughter Tahlia is seven.

Laura says: “We’ve always said that we will co-parent our children. We also stated that we will continue to take family vacations.

“I’m really grateful that we’ve got a fantastic positive parenting approach.

“We want people to take something positive from it, so if they do, then that is great.”

4 Laura has been filming today for an ITV new competition. Credit to INSTAGRAM

4 Laura revealed recently that she still has friendships with her ex after their breakup after a decade-long marriage. Credit: Getty