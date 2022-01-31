Laura Dern, Noah Jupe, Benedict Cumberbatch Set For Sci-Fi ‘Morning’

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a strong one for the virtual EFM market. Laura Dern, Oscar- and BAFTA-winning actressBig Little Lies), A Quiet PlaceOscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch and star Noah Jupe (The Imitation GameJustin Kurzel’s new movie will feature a cast that includes )Nitram) project MorningHanWay has launched a new product called.

The film depicts a future in which society has invented a pill to eliminate the need to go to bed. With artificial sunlight, there are endless hours of daylight, work, and living. A young generation is often deprived of sleep and decides to rebel in order to regain their dreams.

HanWay manages international sales. The U.S. sale is being co-reported by UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance.

Morning Sam Steiner, a Manchester-born writer, wrote the screenplay. The screenplay was picked up by Cumberbatch and Adam Ackland’s SunnyMarch. SunnyMarch’s Head of Film, Leah Clarke, is producing alongside Ackland.

Cumberbatch, who is receiving strong notices regarding Jane Campion drama The Power Of The Dog A huge box office hit Spider-Man has no way homeJayme Lemons and Dern will co-executive-produce with, via their company Jaywalker Pictures and Marnie Podos.

The film will be reunited Macbeth, The Snowtown Murders and Assassin’s Creed director Kurzel with several of his previous collaborators including cinematographer Adam Arkapaw and BAFTA-nominated designer Alice Babidge. A start date has yet to be set.

Kurzel’s most recent feature Nitram played in Competition at Cannes saw lead actor Caleb Landry Jones pick up the festival’s Best Actor prize.

In MorningCathy (Dern), an ambitious and driven woman, was a pioneer in promoting a sleepless universe. However, as she and Danny (Jupe), pick up their lives after Frank’s death, she discovers that the universe she built is beginning to crumble around them, and the memories she tried so hard to suppress are leaking into her waking world. Cathy must face her fears and fight to keep her son safe as Danny is drawn further into a subversive underground world of dreamers.

Adam Ackland said the following: “Morning is a joyful, reflective, and defiant story about a reality not so far from our own where a preoccupation with productivity has destroyed our ability to connect, grieve and love. We cannot wait to see this incredibly talented cast and creative team headed by Justin, Laura and Noah bring Sam’s brilliantly original script to life.”

HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart commented: “Morning asks so many questions of us as people with ambitions, hopes, emotions and dreams, and it is fascinating to debate what sleep means to our very existence and our souls. What would we be like if we had never dreamt? It also contains the spirit of youth rebelling against the choices of their parents. Morning provokes, moves, entices… and it has an amazing team behind it.”

Additionally, Morning, Steiner’s current projects include horror film Banquet to be directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia.

CAA represents Kurzel and Dern, while Grandview and The Artist Partnership represent Jupe. UTA represents SunnyMarch and Cumberbatch. Steiner is represented New Mgmt.