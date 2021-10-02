Launch of ‘Venom 2: Devours Box Office with $70 Million and More

By Tom O'Brien
Sony and box office analysts were cautious with their projections. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,”The Marvel movie has sucked them all with $37.2 million grossing on its opening day. This includes premium format grosses as well as $11 million in previews. Sony estimates that it will gross $71 million in its opening weekend, from 4,225 locations. Industry estimates are for $78 million.

Even without grading the film on a COVID-19 curve, that’s a very solid result for the sequel considering that the original “Venom”Earned an opening of $80 Million in 2018. Reception “Venom 2,”This film is more focused on the dark and silly humor of the symbiote antagonist Eddie and his human host Eddie. It has received a 59% Rotten Tomatoes critics score and an 86% audience score, along with a B+ CinemaScore.

Although not as high as those for, “F9”Or “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Venom 2”Theaters have hope that October will be a significant step in the rebuilding effort of the post-shutdown theater box office. This is because a loaded release slate coincides with falling COVID-19 infection rates.

This gives hope for MGM which will be released. “No Time to Die”Next weekend will be in the U.S., following what looks like a record-breaking post-shutdown opening abroad. The film was released in the UK by MGM, and 53 international markets by Universal. It is expected to open worldwide for $112.9 million. This is more than the $80-100 million pre-release projections. It also comes without China’s assistance, which receives Bond on October 29.

The UK is home to the “No Time to Die” is set to earn a $30 million-plus extended opening weekend, which would make it the country’s highest grossing post-shutdown release after just four days in theaters. The film is currently performing in the same way as 2012 Bond in like-for-like markets. “Skyfall”Just 21% behind 2015’s film “Spectre.”The film set several post-shutdown records in Europe, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Back on the domestic charts, United Artists/MGM’s “The Addams Family 2”The opening weekend was estimated to bring in around $16million. It grossed $5.5million from 4,207 locations. That’s slightly ahead of the $13.1 million opening for Paramount’s “Paw Patrol: The Movie,”Which you like “Addams”This year, many other family films were released daily. “Addams 2,”This film can also be rented for $19.99 for a 2-day rental.

Also opening this weekend is Warner Bros.’ “The Many Saints of Newark,” a prequel to “The Sopranos”It is neck-and–neck with the fifth weekend “Shang-Chi”For the No. It is projected to have a opening of $5-6million from 3,181 locations. The film was also available on HBO Max. However, it received mixed reviews from critics with a 74% score and a mixed reception. “Sopranos”CinemaScore score of C+ and 61% audience score for fans.

“Shang-Chi,”It was the first film to hit $200 million domestically since Friday’s shutdown. The movie is currently expected to make $5.6 million in its fifth weekend. Universal’s “Dear Evan Hansen”The top five are complete with an estimated $2.4million second weekend. This gives it a 68% weekend drop, and a total of $11.7million for the 10-day period.

