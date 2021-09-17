Late Jade Goody’s son Bobby shows off model looks at London Fashion Week Party

Bobby Brazier, the 18-year-old son of late Big Brother star Jade Goody, has made his mark on the fashion world and modeled for industry designer labels including Dolce and Gabbana and is signed to Unsigned Models.

Bobby Brazier’s son Jade Goody was 18 years old, and he looked as stylish as his models when he wore a black-and-white striped shirt and teamed up with Blithe, Saxon.

The couple enjoyed the lively party scene at the pre LFW Bianca Saunders bash held at 180 The Strand.

He also shared an Instagram Story that showed a packed club, complete with red strobe lighting and party vibes in full swing.

He turned 18 in January and has made a successful career modeling for Dolce and Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger.

And he was making some moves of a different kind as he made a flirty post on social media about Blithes outfit, positing: ‘She makes a nighty look good to be fair,’ while she replied: ‘damn straight bby.’

Bobby’s father, Jeff Brazier, a reality TV star on Shipwrecked, raised them after Jade, their reality star mother, died from cervical cancer at just five years.

Bobby, who lives with his father, brother Freddie, 16, and Jeff’s wife Kate, previously told The Sun how he believes his mum ‘would love’ him ‘trying my best to make something of my life.

Father and son participated in a half marathon in honor of Grief Encounter. This charity assists young people after the death of loved ones.

Both Bobby and Freddie found the charity particularly useful after Jade Goody’s 2009 death from cervical cancer.