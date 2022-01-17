Late host honored with ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” has paid moving tribute to beloved original host, Bob Saget.

During Sunday’s broadcast of the long-running ABC show, host Alfonso Ribeiro remembered Saget as a member of the show’s “family.” Saget, 65, died Jan. 9, prompting global mourning from fans who loved the comedian as widowed father Danny Tanner on “Full House”And as the “AFV” host from 1989 to 1997.

“As you’ve heard, the world lost a legend last week, and ‘AFV’ lost a family member,” Ribeiro said in the TV tribute. “Bob Saget is synonymous with ‘AFV’ to this day, and this show wouldn’t have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It’s been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit.”

Naturally, the video was funny.

Ribeiro introduced a look-back montage of “Bob being Bob,”Saget is seen in some of the more bizarre moments of physical comedy that he has performed on the show. An interview section from the show’s 20th-anniversary special featured Saget discussing his five voice-over personalities with then-host Tom Bergeron.

Saget was able to recall his fifth voice-over, after listing four. “I guess it’s ‘Oh, I’m beautiful,”Saget spoke in a funny voice that caused Bergeron to laugh.

“AFV”Saget was also honored when Saget posted the video to the official YouTube channel.

“Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone on to entertain not only America, but the world. Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, often times, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob. ❤”

Ribeiro, 50 years old, previously posted his own tribute for Saget. Instagram, writing, “He was amazing. There’s no AFV without Bob. RIP Bob. We will all miss you.”

Bergeron, aged 66, also posted an Instagram tribute, recalling the moment he asked Saget for his last appearance. “AFV” show.

“Without hesitation he said yes,”Bergeron wrote. “I’ll always be grateful for that. And for our friendship. #RIP.”

Friends and family gathered Friday for an intimate serviceLos Angeles is the best place to pay your last respects. “Full House” stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweeten, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen arrived dressed in black. Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Kimmel, John Mayer and Chris Rock also attended.

Wife Kelly Rizzo posted an emotional remembrance to Saget on Saturday.

“My sweet husband,” Rizzo wrote on Instagram. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.”

Saget was found in Orlando’s Ritz-Carlton’s hotel room, where he had been sleeping last Sunday.The comedian had been traveling the country with the “I Don’t Do Negative” tour and performed a two-hour set in Jacksonville, Florida, the night before his death.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s office said in a statement Monday that an autopsy had been completed on Saget, with no “evidence of drug use or foul play.” The Cause and method of deathAre “pending further studies and investigation, which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete,”According to the statement.