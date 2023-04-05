Latarra Eutsey Is Lil Meech’s Mom – More Facts about Her

Born Demetrius Flenory Jr. in 2000, he has also adopted his father, Demetrius Flenory Snr.’s street name and is known as Lil Meech. His mom is Latarra Eutsey, his father’s girlfriend.

Lil Meech’s father was notoriously known for his criminal activities in the early to mid-2000s and got locked up while his son was still very young. Despite spending much of his life without his father, Lil Meech has gotten to relive some of his father’s steps by portraying him in Starz’s “BMF” television series.

Big Meech’s incarceration meant Lil Meech was raised mainly by his mother, Eutsey. Although she leads a private life, she is understood to be in support of her son’s acting career and was seen at the premiere of the second season of “BMF.” There has been speculation about her profession, but nothing has been confirmed.

Lil Meech’s Mom Says Big Meech Spent a Lot of Time with Their Son

Although a specific timeline is unavailable for Lil Meech’s parents’ romantic relationship story, Eutsey and Big Meech are said to have met at a car wash. In those days, Lil Meech’s mother worked as a champagne girl and VIP waitress in one of Detroit’s go-to nightclubs of that era.

In 2000, when Big Meech was in the early years of his reign in the cocaine-selling industry, the couple welcomed a child named after his father. The young family left Motown for the Magic City a little after Lil Meech was born.

While in Miami, Eutsey said the family was close. Big Meech was an excellent father to their son and would spend as much time as possible with him. However, she despised that while he spent much time at home, there were also always many other people at the house.

Latarra Eutsey and Lil Meech attend the “Taurus” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 09, 2022, in New York City | Source: Getty Images

Eutsey lamented the lack of alone time at their home. She said that at any given time, there would be about ten guys at the house. Lil Meech’s mother hated all the cleaning up. Nevertheless, she also understood that the people at home were there for their protection so that they could sleep comfortably at night.

Serious trouble came looking for them in 2005 as the long arm of the law finally caught up to Big Meech and his brother, Lee “Southwest T” Flenory. After a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) intervention, the drug-dealing siblings were arrested; both pleaded guilty in 2007 and were subsequently sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

Versions Vary about Lil Meech’s Mom’s Career

Unlike his famous father, who made headlines nationwide after he got busted, little is known about Lil Meech’s mother. A point of contention has been her career, as various information regarding that aspect of her life is found on multiple sites.

First, according to a Twitter page that allegedly belongs to her, she works as a luxury real estate specialist for Real Property Executives. However, the account has been dormant as posts were last shared in May 2019.

Other sources have pointed to a career in the skies for Eutsey. According to some reports, she is a flight attendant with Delta Airlines and has been an employee there for about three decades. However, the timeline for her supposed employment with Delta Airlines may contradict the narrative that she worked at a club when she met Big Meech.

Lil Meech Didn’t Plan to Be an Actor

With his father being imprisoned for much of his life, Lil Meech has had to rely on his mother for much of his upbringing, and the pair maintain a close relationship. Eutsey’s support for her son has been visible in his acting career.

The mother of the upcoming star supported her son’s acting achievements, appearing at the 2023 premiere of season two of “BMF.” The crime-drama television series was produced by Curtis Jackson, known professionally as 50 Cent.

It follows the drug trafficking and money laundering dealings of the Black Mafia Family, led by Big Meech and his brother. Lil Meech plays the lead role in the series, portraying his father. Although that was his first performance on television, the young actor received largely positive reviews.

Interestingly, Lil Meech didn’t see himself as an actor before his involvement in “BMF.” He said 50 Cent convinced him to get into acting and even put him through acting classes. Lil Meech even appeared in HBO’s “Euphoria,” which stars Zendaya, Angus Cloud, and Maude Apatow.