Last night’s Great British Bake Off saw who?

THE Great British Bake Off is finally back on our screens, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith putting the contestants through their paces.

Each week, viewers see amateur bakers cook up a storm. But sadly for one of them, their time in the tent is up.

2 Bake Off 2021 started off with 12 bakers – but each week one of them leaves the show Credit: Channel 4

Who left Great British Bake Off last night?

After failing to impress judges, Tom was the first contestant who left The Great British Bake Off.

The 28-year old software developer failed to make his mini rolls, malt loaf, and gravity-defying cakes on time and was forced to leave the white tent.

Tom admitted that he was not surprised to be first. It must have meant a lot.

“I will miss being with all the other wonderful bakers.

“They’re really talented and absolutely lovely people.”

2 Tom was the first baker to leave Bake Off 2021 Credit: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Who won Star Baker?

Star Baker is an award given to the winner of each week’s Bake Off 2021 contest. This happens after the contestant impresses the judges the most.

You can win the title multiple times but it is only given once per week.

Here’s who has won Star Baker so far:

Week one: Jürgen – After impressing in Cake Week with his mini roll signature, malt loaf technical and physics-defying nighttime reading illusion showstopper.

What has happened to Bake Off thus far?

Week One: Tom – a 28-year-old developer for his family software company in Kent.

Who are you left in the contest?

Amanda – a 56-year-old detective with the Metropolitan Police in London.

– a 56-year-old detective with the Metropolitan Police in London. Chigs – a 40-year-old sales manager from Leicestershire.

– a 40-year-old sales manager from Leicestershire. Crystelle – a 26-year-old client relationship manager from London.

– a 26-year-old client relationship manager from London. Freya – a 19-year-old student from North Yorkshire.

– a 19-year-old student from North Yorkshire. George – a 34-year-old Shared Lives co-ordinator from London.

– a 34-year-old Shared Lives co-ordinator from London. Giuseppe – a 45-year-old is a chief engineer from Bristol.

– a 45-year-old is a chief engineer from Bristol. Jairzeno – a 51-year-old head of finance from London.

– a 51-year-old head of finance from London. Jürgen – an IT professional who is originally from Germany.

– an IT professional who is originally from Germany. Lizzie – a 28-year-old car production operative from Liverpool.

– a 28-year-old car production operative from Liverpool. Maggie – a 70-year-old retired nurse and midwife from Dorset.

– a 70-year-old retired nurse and midwife from Dorset. Rochica – 70-year-old junior HR business partner from Birmingham.

When will the Great British Bake Off air next?

The Bake Off continues to air on Tuesday nights.

Channel 4’s Bake Off action starts at 8pm.

You can catch up with any missed episodes on All 4.