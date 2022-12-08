Lasse Hallström Drama ‘Hilma’ Starring Lena Olin Acquired By Juno Films

EXCLUSIVEJuno Films acquired North American rights from Hilma — the latest film written and directed by three-time Academy Award nominee Lasse Hallström (What’s Eating Gilbert GrapeIt will be the North American premier of “The Palm Springs Film Festival”.

The cinematic portrait of the Swedish artist and feminist pioneer Hilma af Klint — who’s played at different ages by Tora Hallström and Oscar nominee Lena Olin — will premiere theatrically at the Quad Cinema in NYC on April 14 before expanding nationwide.

Hilma This film portrays the true story of a woman who defied conventions, and changed the face of art when her entire work was displayed at the Guggenheim Museum in NYC. Unknown and under-recognized, she was the one who invent abstract painting. The film portrays a woman who, in spite of being surrounded by Rudolf Steiner, was devoted to the spiritist and had a strong belief in spirits. It also shows her unusual romantic life with Hilma, her close circle of female artists, and how she chose to stay true to her vision of herself as an artist in a hostile and misogynistic environment where women weren’t allowed to speak out and could not vote.

Hallström’s latest also stars Tom Wlaschiha and Catherine Chalk. Helena Danielsson produced the film for Viaplay Studios, alongside Hallström and Sigurjon Sighvatsson.

“Lasse Hallström has brought to life one of the least recognized and most enigmatic painters working in the early twentieth century,” said Juno Films CEO, Vondah Elizabeth Sheldon. “His portrait of Hilma is nuanced and will help cement a place in the canon of great artists for this visionary whom critics initially overlooked, partly due to Hilma’s own insouciance towards the art world and because her paintings lay in storage until their discovery in 1967.”

“I’ve spent several years trying to understand the mystery of Hilma af Klint,” stated Hallström. “This is a story about an unwavering search for the truth about humanity and the universe, at a time when men set all the rules. Despite so many obstacles, Hilma created art that influences our lives today. My ambition is for the audience to experience these struggles with all their senses.”

Juno Films, a boutique distributor of feature and documentary films and world sales agents was founded in 1996 by Sheldon. Sheldon has more than 20 years experience in international distribution and film distribution. The company’s recent releases include Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s surreal drama Earwig, Peter Hedges’ pandemic drama One StormSundance and a documentary about it The World’s Most Beautiful Boy from filmmakers Kristina Lindström and Kristian Petri.