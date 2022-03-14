Lashana Lynch, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, more

LONDON — Sci-fi epic “Dune”Four prizes were taken from an impressive 11 nominations to be the early prizes British Academy Film AwardsAfter the 2021 pandemic that had been curtailed, Sunday was a black-tie event.

Last year’s event was largely conducted online, with only the hosts and presenters appearing in person. This year’s stars include Benedict CumberbatchAnd Lady Gaga gathered at London’s Royal Albert Hall in the shadow of Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine.

Krishnendu Majumdar, British Film Academy Chairman, opened the show. He was joined by Australian comedian and actor, Kevin McMahon. Rebel WilsonWith a message of support to Ukraine

“We stand in solidarity with those who are bravely fighting for their country and we share their hope for a return to peace,”He stated.

The glamour continued with Shirley Bassey (85) and a live band performing “Diamonds Are Forever”This year marks the 60th anniversary for the James Bond films.

“Bond is turning 60, and his girlfriends are turning 25,” joked host Wilson, who toned down her usual bawdy material for the ceremony’s early-evening TV broadcast on the BBC.

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,”Starring Zendaya and Timothee Chahalmet, the film has received 11 nominations for best film, cinematography, and original score. The space saga set on a desert planet took awards early in the ceremony for visual effects, sound, Greig Fraser’s cinematography and Hans Zimmer’s score.

Ariana de Bose was awarded the best supporting actress award for her performance in musical Anita “West Side Story,”Troy Kotsur was awarded the prize for supporting actor. “Coda,”He plays the role of the deaf father to a hearing daughter. Kotsur is also Oscar nominated. He is the first actor from deaf to win a BAFTA.

“Have you considered maybe a deaf James Bond?”He asked the question in his speech, which he delivered in sign language.

Lashana Lynch made waves as a double 0 agent in “No Time To Die,”She was awarded the Rising Star Award, which is the only category that was decided by public vote. She was very grateful. “the women of this country who taught me what it is to be in this industry as a dark-skinned woman. I thank you for laying the foundation for people like me.”

The Bond movie also won the prize of best editing.

Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Oscar-nominated drama “Drive My Car”Named best film not in English

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,”The film is set in 1920s Montana. Cumberbatch stars as a rancher.

Campion, if she wins the directing trophy will be the third female winner in this category and the second in two-years after Chloe Zhao. “Nomadland”2021

More:Jane Campion believes Sam Elliott’s criticism of Power of the Dog is ‘a little bit too sexist’

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical “Belfast,” the story of a childhood overshadowed by Northern Ireland’s violent “Troubles,”Six nominations, including best film. Daniel Craig’s final 007 thriller, “No Time to Die,” Steven Spielberg’s musical “West Side Story” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age drama “Licorice Pizza”Five nominations per person

These are the nominees for Best-picture. “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Belfast,” “Licorice Pizza”Comedy of disaster “Don’t Look Up.”

This separate category includes the best British films “After Love,” “Ali & Ava,” “Belfast,” “Boiling Point,” “Cyrano,” “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” “House of Gucci,” “Last Night in Soho,” “No Time to Die”And “Passing.”

Cumberbatch and Adeel Akhtar are the contenders for best actor. “Ali & Ava,” Mahershala Ali for “Swan Song,” Stephen Graham for “Boiling Point,” Leonardo DiCaprio for “Don’t Look Up”Will Smith “King Richard”

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are the top actress nominees “House of Gucci,” Alana Haim for “Licorice Pizza,” Emilia Jones for “Coda,” Renate Reinsve for “The Worst Person in The World,” Joanna Scanlan for “After Love”Tessa Thompson “Passing.”This category is unpredictable, and Kristen Stewart’s performance in the Princess Diana biopic is a highlight. “Spencer”Olivia Colman and “The Lost Daughter”Not eligible for nomination

The British Awards, which are typically held a week before the Academy Awards, have become an important award-season staging point. This year’s Oscars take place March 27.

To address the lack of diversity in the nominating process, British film academy has increased its voting members and changed its rules. 2020 saw no female nominees for best director in seven years, and 20 of the leading and supporting performer categories were all white.

Majumdar said this year’s more diverse field showed that “change has come.”However, the celebration of cinema was subdued as many people reflected on the conflict raging on the other end of Europe.

Cumberbatch wore the lapel badge in the Ukrainian blue and yellow. He claimed it was to protest the “megalomaniac” Russian President Vladimir Putin “raining down terror”Ukraine

“It’s a very scary and sad time,”He said it on the red carpet. “Although this is a gesture, and people can say it’s hollow, it’s just something I can do tonight” — along with pressuring British politicians to take in more refugees from the war.

Jonas Poher Rasmussen is the director of animated features “Flee,”This is the story of an Afghan refugee. “surreal”When you can, be there at an awards show “the world is burning.”

However, he stated that images of millions of people displaced from their Ukrainian homes underlined the message. “these stories need to be told.”