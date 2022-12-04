Lars Ulrich Has Been Married Three Times – His Current Wife Is Model Jessica Miller

Lars Ulrich is most well-known as the drummer of the metal band Metallica. Before marrying Jessica Miller, the singer was twice divorced. Lars Ulrich is a model and his wife Jessica Miller is an actress.

Ulrich was born in Gentofte (Denmark) on 26 December 1963. He moved to Los Angeles with his family in 1980 at the age of 16. As a kid, Ulrich was a committed tennis player, an interest he inherited from his father—Torben Ulrich—a professional tennis player.

Ulrich is a three-time married man: Debbie Jones, his first wife (from 1988 to 1990), Skylar Satenstein (January 26, 1996 to 2006) was his second wife. His current wife, Miller, he married in 2015. The two are inseparable.

Ulrich has also been awarded this distinction. Credit composition IMDb listing for 2016 action-adventure movie “X-Men: Apocalypse” And the action-thriller 2000 film “Mission: Impossible II.”

Lars’ Bachelor Party before marrying Jessica

Drummer Ulrich was one of the original members of Metallica and celebrated his engagement with Miller before he married Miller. bachelor party With some of his close friends.

A host of Hollywood celebrities attended the party which was held in San Francisco on Saturday. Bradley Cooper and Ian McKellan were also present, as was James Hetfield, the Metallica lead singer.

A source claims that the party started with bowling in private rooms, followed by guests enjoying sushi and spinach dip. Even though Ulrich was performing at the party, he signed a pin for staff members of the bowling hall before heading to a celebration dinner.

Ulrich (58) and Miller (38) were engaged in 2013. They then exchanged vows in 2015. The lovely couple have been together for seven years, after nine months of being together.

Lars believes in the institution of marriage

Ulrich talks exclusively with VICE about the interview. He believed that marriage was still possible even though he had been married three times.

“I’ve lived a lot. A third marriage… you save the best for last.”

Ulrich laughed and joked about how it fit their situation when the interviewer asked him questions. He also mentioned that her father had had three wives. Ulrich answered that he loved films and asked the interviewer what his ideal date was. He said that films make him feel relaxed.

He said that movies were his best escape, as they allow him to immerse himself in a wide range of creative and fascinating worlds. Ulrich said that he enjoyed going to movies with his wife.

Lars photographed his model spouse for Metallica-Inspired Jean Collection

Ulrich enjoyed movie dates with his spouse, but he also took a leap into the world of Ulrich when he proposed to her. shoot Miller to launch a denim collection. Ulrich was an amateur photographer who had worked in photography for a while. He shared the story of how Citizens of Humanity in Los Angeles, which is a denim label, got him this gig.

Ulrich shared his thoughts about the launch with the audience and how it was for him to model the collections’ pieces. Ulrich’s wife, Sheila, is a veteran model who worked with many famous fashion brands such as Chanel and Marc Jacobs.

After Justin O’Shea, his publicist suggested that he interview him in Citizens of Humanity Magazine, the Metallica co-founder explained how the idea was born.

Ulrich shared his joy at working with O’Shea. O’Shea revealed that he was creating a denim line inspired by 1980s hard rock acts like Metallica. Ulrich had the brilliant idea of taking photos of his wife at the launch after their day-long collaboration.

Ulrich answered a question about how he approach the shooting day. He said that his wife and he had created a composition together with Citizens of Humanity. The couple created a storyboard together and then took some photographs that were inspiring.

Ulrich’s expertise lies more in the composition and styling of photography and he spoke candidly about how he worked with the magazine staff.

He also admitted that he enjoyed being out of his comfort zone and learning new things.

Lars Is the Father of Three

Ulrich proudly fathers three sons. VICE interviewed Ulrich in 2017 to discuss his youngest son’s studies at Boston’s Berklee School of Music. His middle child was in highschool, and his youngest at Marin Country Day School.

The father of three said that, in addition to having different children, he was very close with his sons. Each side has no limits on the topics they discuss, even complex relationships.

The singer admitted that he is close with his kids, but that he was an introvert growing up. He said that his children were exactly the opposite and that he was grateful they had many shared things.

Ulrich is proud to be a father and will share anything with his children. He once told his children about how blessed they were to be able to lead a happy life and go to the top schools. They have learned to be grateful for everything.