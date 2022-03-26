Lars Ulrich and Axl Rose pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Axlrose, RingoStarr, Lars Ulrich and many others paid tributes to Taylor Hawkins after his sudden and shocking death Friday at 50.

“Thank you Taylor.. Thank you for always having the biggest warmest smile on your face and for lighting up every room with your infectious energy and good vibes,” Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich wrote in Here are a few tweets.

“At BottleRock recently, I had the best seat in the house right above you and once again stood in amazement watching as you effortlessly steered Foo Fighters through a two hour festival set with the perfect balance of swing, swagger, bounce and insane chops.”

Ulrich continued, “Your phone call a week ago touched and inspired me and I will always be appreciative for you championing our community as in your parting words…. ‘Drummers stick together!’ Damn right brother. Except now the community is lesser without you.”

Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose and Slash also remembered Hawkins. “Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins,” Rose Tweet. “He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him! Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona. Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans.” Slash Additional, “Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins I’ve no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family. & his band & friends.”

There were many tributes to music legends such as Brian Wilson and Ringo Starr. “God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love,” Starr WriteWilson Tweet, “I’m heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins. He was such a nice young man. Love & Mercy to Taylor’s family and friends.” (In 2007, Hawkins reworked Dennis Wilson’s “Holy Man”The 30th anniversary edition Pacific Ocean Blue.)

Many drummers also paid tributes to Hawkins, who are loved by all. “Stunned & heartbroken,”Jay Weinberg, Slipknot drummer Write. “Taylor, you were one of a kind. One of the sweetest and most genuine people I’ve ever met. Thank you for your kindness, and the ferocity with which you played your drums. My love and condolences to @foofighters, Taylor’s family and loved ones.”

Mike Portnoy, a former drummer for Dream Theater, tweeted. “In absolute shock & disbelief over the the passing of Taylor Hawkins. I’ve always had so much admiration for him. Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I’m absolutely gutted…my deepest condolences to his bandmates & family.”

Questlove also remembers Hawkins “coolest dude ever,”Instagram:

Hawkins was found dead in Bogota Colombia on Friday. Friday night, the Foo Fighters were due to perform there. The cause of his death was not disclosed. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement Friday night. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

