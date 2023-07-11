Larry Nassar was repeatedly stabbed by prison guards: Reports

Larry Nassar According to multiple reports, a federal prison inmate repeatedly stabbed the former sports doctor who was convicted for sexually abusing several young female gymnasts.

Hundreds of athletes, including Olympic championsSimone BilesAly Raisman, McKayla Martiney and others have claimed that Nassar abused them sexually, sometimes under the pretense of medical care.

According to reports, he has been stabbed at the back and neck and chest.

“He is lucky to be alive and the only reason he is alive, in my opinion, is because of the staff members who were there,” Joe Rojas, union president for workers at the Federal Correctional Complex Coleman in Florida, The Daily Beast reported Monday.

In 2018, he was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison by a judge who declared, “I just signed your death warrant.”

Nassar admitted to being a doctor for years and molesting or assaulting gymnasts. Some of these young athletes were among the top in their country.

He was sentenced after convictions by state and federal court. He admitted to sexually abusing athletes in the past. Michigan State University, and USA Gymnastics in Indianapolis which is the training ground for Olympians. He also pleaded guilty in a separate case to federal charges of possessing images of sexual child abuse.

Rachael Dennhollander posted on Twitter Monday that Nassar’s survivors had not praised his assault. “We’re grieving the reality that protecting others from him came with the near-certainty we would wake up to this someday,” she wrote.

On Sunday morning, the attack took place. Associated Press reports.

Federal Bureau of Prisons announces an inmate who is currently incarcerated at Florida It was reported that the facility had “been assaulted,” without releasing a reason or a person’s name. A statement stated that the prisoner has been taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Rojas is the Union President who has been publicly stating that there are staff shortages in prisons as well as overtime work shifts as long as sixteen hours.

Rojas stated, “We were concerned about the safety of staff and prison inmates.” USA Today. “You can’t expect us to protect these inmates when you don’t support us and supply us with bodies and positions.”

Nassar had not been assaulted in prison before. Following his sentencing he transferred him from Arizona prison where he had been assaulted in the general population to an Oklahoma City holding center. Later, he was sent to Florida.

More than 150 women and girls testified during Nassar’s sentencing that they had been molested by Nassar while undergoing what was supposed to be a medical exam. The girls and women said they had informed adults, including their coaches, parents, and trainers about the abuse, but it was not reported.

Biles was one of the elite gymnasts who came forward to speak out in relation to Nassar’s years of abuse.

In 2021, speaking at a public congressional hearing, the most-decorated American gymnast testified, “I am a strong individual and I will persevere, but I never should’ve been left alone to suffer the abuse of Larry Nassar.”