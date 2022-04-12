Larry Elder Leaves Salem Radio Network After 6 Years

By Tom O'Brien
Larry Elder is leaving the Salem Radio Network after a six-year run effective immediately, Salem Media Group Inc. announced Monday.

Salem’s senior vice president Phil Boyce said in a statement that the move was “completely 100% Larry’s decision.”

Elder took three months off from hosting “The Larry Elder Show” in a bid to unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom in last year’s failed recall election.

“Larry is an icon as a radio talk show host and is a powerful voice as a leading Black conservative, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” Boyce said. “I hope there will be future opportunities for us to work together.”

Salem released Elder’s documentary “Uncle Tom” two years ago and will host the sequel, “Uncle Tom 2” in a few months.

Carl Jackson, a radio personality from Orlando, Florida filled in for Elder at the time, and has been tapped to take over the slot until Salem announces a permanent replacement.

“It was an honor for me to sit in Larry’s chair last summer for a few months, and it will be another honor to continue his tradition on the radio now,” said Jackson, who will host the show from Salem’s Orlando station, AM 950 The Answer.

