Lara Spencer highlights an important family celebration.

“A very special photo collage to celebrate a major milestone for my first-born child. *Pls note-Not allowed to show many shots per my kid’s request, but these are approved, “Spencer wrote beside the photos from Dallas. Duff and Spencer were celebrating Spencer’s first day with a family dinner. She then included a photo showing the campus of SMU, and then his dorm. She shared another photo of him playing in a pickup basketball match and one final photo before saying goodbye. “Yes there were tears, but also such pride and happiness seeing HIM so happy and knowing he is now part of such an incredible community,” Spencer wrote.

In response to the photos, Spencer’s friends were very supportive. “All these mommas dropping their firstborns at college has me… Sending you hugs,”Paula Faris wrote. “Yeah!!!!!! He’s going to love it and do so great. Bummed I don’t get him in California though. Huge CONGRATS to Duff,” AccessKit Hoover, journalist, wrote. Spencer’s GMA Amy Robach of the University of Minnesota commented using three heart emojis

Spencer is no longer on the cover GMA Every day, she is focusing her attention on her television production projects. One of these is HGTV’s Everything except the HouseThe program debuted in March. Spencer and a team o appraisers helped homeowners discover hidden treasures to be auctioned off.

Interview with PopCultureShe said that she hopes viewers will be inspired to conduct their own treasure hunting at home. “That’s my dream is that people finish watching an episode and then go on a treasure hunt in their own homes,”Spencer stated. “I just giggle thinking about that, and I love the idea that we might be able to help people find stacks of cash while getting rid of their clutter. I mean, how great would that be?”

Spencer hosted the event. Flea Market FlipHGTV has not aired a new episode in 2019 because of this. Spencer has been focusing his efforts on other projects and the coronavirus epidemic that caused some flea markets in the United States to stay closed, so there is no plan to return to the show. “I pray that we will be back in some form before you know it, but right now, the show format doesn’t work in the world that we’re living in,”She shared her story PopCulture. “So I am diving headfirst into Everything But the House literally with my sleeves rolled up as I dig into your basements and attics and hopefully find treasures in the most unlikely places.”