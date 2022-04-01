LAPD Prepares to Arrest Will Smith after Chris Rock Slap: Oscars Producer

During the Academy Awards on Sunday, Will Smith walked up to the podium and struck Chris Rock.

ABC’s Oscars producer said that Smith had been arrested by police but Rock declined to be detained.

Smith later apologized and the Academy confirmed that they are investigating.

According to a producer at the Academy Awards ceremony, Will Smith was allegedly assaulted by Chris Rock and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were ready to arrest him on battery charges.

“They were saying this is battery,”Will Packer, Oscars producer, spoke to ABC’s “Good Morning America,”According to a ClipThe interview was shared on Thursday.

Packer said that while police were discussing the options for Rock, they heard: “we’re prepared to get him right now, you can press charges, we can arrest him.”

Rock stated to police that he was “fine”Packer stated that he didn’t want them to do any of these actions.

Insider reached out to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but they did not immediately reply.

Los Angeles police arrived at Dolby Theater after Smith, a comedian, walked onto the stage and struck Rock. This was after Smith joked about Jada Pinkett Smith being starring in the comedy. “G.I. Jane 2,”This is a reference the 1997 movie starring Demi Moore, where she shaved her head. Pinkett Smith wore a shaved-headed head to the event. She has spoken before about her battle with alopecia (a condition that causes hair loss).

Smith sat down and shouted twice after striking Rock. “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”Smith accepted the award for best actor in the show shortly thereafter. “King Richard.”

Smith later apologized for his speech to the Academy and Rock. He said that his actions were regrettable. “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Rock briefly spoke out about the incident during his Boston stand-up show Wednesday, saying that he was merely a witness. “still processing”I would love to talk more about this in the future.