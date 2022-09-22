LAPD arrests 2 teens for overdose of 2 high school girls

Los Angeles police have arrested two students from California in connection to the overdose that left one girl dead and the other in serious condition.

According to a LAPD report, LAPD dispatched LAPD to Bernstein High School in Hollywood on Sept. 13, to investigate an overdose. Press release. The LA Fire Department arrived on the scene to find one victim dead and the other one in serious condition. Police stated that they expect the victims to recover.

According to reports, investigators believe the victims purchased Percocet which they thought was Percocet. However, it may have contained fentanyl.

The Los Angeles County Coroner identified the student who died as 15-year-old Melanie Ramos, According to USA Today.

Police made the announcement at Press conferenceOne suspect, 15-year-old, was arrested in the early hours of Sept. 15, and they found the pills that caused the overdose. The suspect is now being charged with manslaughter.

Police say that the second arrest was made by a 15 year old boy who was believed to have sold drugs in a nearby park. He will be charged for selling narcotics.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also spoke at the press conference, sending a message to drug dealers telling them they’re coming for them.

“This was not an overdose. This was murder. And my heart breaks with the families and children affected by this growing evil. We will not rest until justice is served,”Mayor