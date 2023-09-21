Landscape With Invisible Hand movie ending explained

The Landscape With Invisible Hand movie ending deserves discussion, so let’s get it explained and offer a recap for the 2023 science-fiction film directed by Corey Finley, an adaptation of M. T. Anderson’s 2017 novel of the same name.

The movie that was in cinema earlier this year takes place in the year 2036 and an alien race, the Vuvv, has taken control of Earth. Although living conditions for humans have plummeted the majority are tricked into swallowing that the Vuvv’s existence is to their benefit. Our protagonist is Adam Campbell, a budding artist living with his family; mother Beth (played by Tiffany Haddish) and sister Natalie. The Bad Education (starring Hugh Jackman) director’s film is earning praise, so let’s get the Landscape With Invisible Hand ending explained.

Landscape With Invisible Hand movie recap and ending explained

Following Adam at school, we learn that education has become a way to enforce Vuvv propoganda and a teacher commits suicide upon finding he’s been fired in favor of lessons being pre-recorded.

Adam begins getting to know a fellow student named Chloe Marsh, a girl with a troubled home life. Worried for her safety, Adam gets the greenlight to have her move in with his family. Determined to help both of their families out, they decide to broadcast their relationship to the Vuvv for their entertainment in exchange for cash.

The cameras/nodes capture their relationship, but Adam becomes insecure and feels threatened that Chloe will leave once the additional incentive dwindles. At homecoming it’s established that another couple is doing the same thing as them, causing competition that compels Chloe to confront them. All the while, Adam is increasingly eager to shut off the nodes.

The tension between them means their relationship is less convincing, therefore the Vuvv pays them less and later even sue them for ‘faking’. They’re summoned to Vuvv city and one of the alien race’s representatives, Shirley, says they have no choice but to either return all of their earnings or six generations of their family will be in the Vuvv’s pockets.

No longer having the money, Beth knows she must intervene and help her son, attempting to appeal to Shirley’s better nature. Shirley has a son, so Beth persuades Shirley to let him live with her as a husband and be monitored so they can bring some money in.

Agreeing, Beth begins living with a Vuvv who adopts the name ‘Father’ and quickly burns bridges with both Beth and Adam. Frustrated with him, Beth gets a job at a restaurant, much to Father’s reluctance.

Fast forward and Chloe’s father, Mr. Marsh, decides to take Beth’s role so that he and his family have somewhere to stay.

Adam’s school is closed due to no teachers but he stays determined in pursuing his dreams of becoming an artist. He paints a huge mural on the closed building that is meant as a testament to the resilience and strength of humanity in the wake of what the Vuvvs have done to them.

Impressed by how the art draws crowds with its power to inspire, the Vuvv commission Adam as an artist in a position that promises to earn him millions. He’s whisked away to one of the alien ships and told that by the Vuvv council that his mural has been brought up to where they are with some revisions made.

Ultimately, Adam is shocked to see that his work has been defaced with messages that praise and thank the arrival of the Vuvv race; the complete opposite of the meaning he put into the art.

The Vuvv want Adam to lie to humanity by relaying that art helped him triumph over the darker impulses of human nature but he refuses, returning home with no contract.

Chloe shows support for him and regrets that the mural has been taken away. However, Adam embarks upon painting a new mural that he has dubbed “Landscape With Invisible Hand”. The title refers to the Vuvv and the way the aliens control everything under the illusion that they have no influence at all and only serve to improve humanity.

‘It’s a story that has a lot on its mind’

The Landscape With Invisible Hand director recently opened up about why he chose to adapt the original novel.

“It had this totally out-there alien invasion premise but used that premise to tackle some real issues,” Cory began to tell Screenrant during an interview.

“I think it’s a story that has a lot on its mind but does not take itself too seriously, which is right in my wheelhouse. I really liked how it’s a story of, essentially, a purely economic alien invasion, and aliens taking over the Earth by means of the free market rather than through military force.”

He added: “I thought that was subversive and funny, and let me talk about ideas about capitalism and colonialism in a way that was not a dry think piece, but, instead, an absurdist alien romp, if you will.”