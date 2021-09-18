Lance Bass Dishes On His ‘BIP’ Experience, Reveals Engagement Predictions

Lance Bass took over hosting Bachelor in Paradise after David Spade. Many fans believed he would be able to step up after Spade. As a true fan, he was delighted to be the host. While he loves all the shows, he said BIP is his favorite. He said, “I enjoy multiple people being able to find love. It’s more interesting for me to watch, and it’s just way more dramatic too.”

Fans watched him talk to Natasha Parker about getting a kiss from Brendan Morais. He wanted to help her get the relationship moving forward, even though she was feeling stuck. It was then that Pieper James appeared and everything fell apart. He was present for the beginning of the drama, and Titus Burgess appeared for the ending.

Who did Lance Bass connect with the most?

Lance Bass stated that he made the best connections to Natasha Parker, Tahzjuan Haykins and Natasha Parker. According to Bachelor Nation, he had conversations with everyone on the beach. He said as a fan, “he was trying to get the tea.” While he probably got a lot of hot gossip, the conversation with Natasha aired on the show.

He said as an official part of Bachelor nation, this gig is going on the top of his resume. Lance said, “I’m gonna be like, Yeah, I hosted Bachelor in Paradise.” When talking to Tia Booth and Becca Kufrin on Bachelor Happy Hour he said he’d love to do it again. “I would be honored to come back and host some of these again!” He said that even in the heat and with the constant presence of crabs, he would continue to do it every day. They suggested that he host Men Tell All in the future. He agreed wholeheartedly.

He Has Couples He’s Rooting For

When he arrived on the beach Lance Bass said there was magic on the beaches. That’s where he fell in love with his husband. That was what the cast considered to be the most sweet thing. The boy bander was a stylish match for the brightly colored island. Fans could tell he truly enjoyed his time being with the cast members on the beach.

Lance, like a lot of fans, is rooting for Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb. He stated that he saw a spark in the pair and hopes they can go on to great things. He also said, “his couple,” is Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn. Lance didn’t say anything about Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch or Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt. He stated that he could see them getting married. How do you feel about the couple that will make it through to the end? Which host was your favorite so far? Please comment below to share your thoughts.