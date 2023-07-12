Lamborghini Supercar crashes into Royal Mail Van on Busy London Road, injuring 6 people

SIX people have been rushed to hospital after a £187,000 Lamborghini slammed into a Royal Mail van.

The horror crash, captured by camera, prompted emergency services to rush back to Backton (London) after it.

Six people have been injured after a horror smash in London

A horror crash in London has injured six people

The police said that six people had been injured, but they did not provide an update regarding their conditions.

Photos showed the mangled wreckage of the £187,000 Lamborghini Urus and red postal van, with debris strewn over the road.

Social media is full of footage showing how the vehicles collided head-on at high speed.

Metropolitan Police stated: “Police responded at 19:20hrs, Tuesday 11th July, to reports that two cars had collided at Royal Dock Road in Beckton.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Air Ambulance attended the scene. Six people received treatment for their injuries.

Road closures are in effect while emergency services deal with the situation. “Enquiries are still ongoing into the circumstances.”

