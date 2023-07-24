Lais Ribeiro reveals her flawless figure while wearing a one-strap monokini.

BRITAIN’S summer may have been wet, but Lais Ribeiro looks great in this bikini with a single strap.

The ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel, 32, was showing off the pink swimwear for Italian brand Bikini Lovers.

2 Lais Ribeiro, a model from Brazil, stunned in this one-strap Bikini Credit: Mega

2 The Victoria’s Secret model was axed from the brand alongside all the ‘Angels’ in 2021 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The model posed with her face bared and makeup-free.

Cameron Hammond captures Lais on the beach in the Summertime Campaign.

Lais and Joakim, a 38-year-old ex-basketballer, marked their one-year anniversary earlier this month.

Both enjoyed a luxurious beachside ceremony on her native Brazil.

She penned to her husband on social media: “Happy anniversary baby!

“A special week that we will never forget.”

Joakim donned a white suit, and she wore an embroidered white gown.

