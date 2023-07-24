Lais Ribeiro reveals her flawless figure while wearing a one-strap monokini.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

BRITAIN’S summer may have been wet, but Lais Ribeiro looks great in this bikini with a single strap.

The ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel, 32, was showing off the pink swimwear for Italian brand Bikini Lovers.

Model Lais Ribeiro stunned as she posed in this single-strap bikini

2

Lais Ribeiro, a model from Brazil, stunned in this one-strap BikiniCredit: Mega
The Victoria’s Secret model was axed from the brand alongside all the ‘Angels’ in 2021

2

The Victoria’s Secret model was axed from the brand alongside all the ‘Angels’ in 2021Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The model posed with her face bared and makeup-free.

Cameron Hammond captures Lais on the beach in the Summertime Campaign.

The Victoria’s Secret model was axed from the brand alongside all the ‘Angels’ in 2021, swapping them for a ‘What Women Want’ campaign of athletes and activists.

Lais and Joakim, a 38-year-old ex-basketballer, marked their one-year anniversary earlier this month.

Lais Ribeiro wows in sexy bikini as she poses on the sand
Lais Ribeiro shows off endless legs as she stuns in swimwear and heels

Both enjoyed a luxurious beachside ceremony on her native Brazil.

She penned to her husband on social media: “Happy anniversary baby!

“A special week that we will never forget.”

Joakim donned a white suit, and she wore an embroidered white gown.

Lais, who is renowned for counting her blessings and her endless pegs.

Latest News

Previous article
Davina McCall’s new Love Island-style dating show sparks string of behind-the-scenes romps

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder