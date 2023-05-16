Lais Ribeiro poses in her sexy Bikini on the Sand

IT isn’t often she gets to Lais back and enjoy the sun and sand.

The Brazilian model Lais ribeiro (32), poses for Bikini Lovers in a two-piece green.

2 Lais Ribeiro is stunning in her green bikini as she poses by the sea. Mega Agency

2 Lais also appeared in a pink swimsuit. She stays fit by boxing. Mega Agency

The ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel stays in shape by boxing.

She does pack a punch.

Lais takes pride in her pins, and said of her debut as a Victoria’s Secret Angel: “I had long legs I worked hard all year to keep.

“It felt great being able to show them off.”

Lais, who is married to Chicago Bulls basketball star Joakim Noah, is known for her never ending pegs and counts her blessings.

The pair married on a beach in Trancoso in front of their family and friends.

Joakim donned a white suit, and she wore an embroidered white gown.

The 6ft Victoria’s Secret angel only considered a career in front of the lens after giving birth to her son Alexandre in 2008.