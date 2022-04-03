Lady Gaga’s Face Allegedly Looks ‘Pumped Up,’Source Claims Following Recent Appearance

Fans are concerned that Lady GagaIs she going too far with her latest round fillers? One tabloid claims that the “Born This Way”The singer looked less natural during her recent red carpet appearances. Let’s take a closer glance at Gaga’s new look.

Lady Gaga’s Face Looking ‘Larger Than Life’?

This week, National Enquirer Reports Lady Gaga was “pumped up on fillers and injectables”During her recent red carpet appearances. “Lady Gaga made a stop at her local plastic surgeon and said fill ‘er up!” a plastic surgeon who hasn’t treated Gaga jokes. “She maintains her face like her chauffeur maintains her car. She had filler placed in her cheeks and lips. In addition, she had a healthy amount of Botox to her neck and face.”

Are You Looking For Filler Frenzy for Awards Season?

Here’s the thing: We can’t pretend to know whether or not Lady Gaga has had any work done recently. This tabloid doesn’t tell its readers all the story. Gaga is open about her past love for cosmetic fillers. Gaga was spotted singing in 2013 Howard Stern, “I’ve never had any work-work done, but I went through a phase when I was smoking pot when I was really obsessed with getting facial injections… Now all the stuff is gone.”

According to the House of Gucci actress, she’s never gone under the knife. “Before my first single ever came out, it was suggested I get a nose job but I said ‘No.’ I love my Italian nose,” Gaga told The MirrorIn 2018, back in 2018. So, here’s the deal: Gaga is no stranger to fillers, so it’s totally possible she got some injections ahead of her red carpet appearances—that’s totally her choice. Gaga was stunning at the BAFTAs despite Gaga’s attempts to be shamed by the outlet.

The Magazine On Lady Gaga

Naturally, there are many other things. National Enquirer has proved incapable of reporting accurately on the singer’s personal life, so we shouldn’t have expected this story to be any different. In 2020, the magazine reported that Gaga had written her biopic. Gaga then claimed she was making Bradley Cooper jealous by using her new relationship. The magazine also claimed that Gaga was secretly engaged with her boyfriend. Evidently, the Inquire isn’t in touch with Lady Gaga.

More Stories from Suggest